Allworth Acquires New York’s Muchler Financial Services

Folsom, California, Aug. 24, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- With the completion of its 22nd partnership in four years, Allworth Financial, the 9th fastest growing RIA in America1, has acquired $200M Muchler Financial Services of Dansville (Rochester), New York. Charlotte, North Carolina-based consulting firm Alaris Acquisitions served as the M&A adviser for Muchler Financial Services during the transaction. Financial terms of the Allworth-Muchler agreement were not disclosed.

“By getting to know the principals of several of the firms they’ve acquired, I quickly became confident that Allworth’s philosophy of looking out for the interests of new partners, the career paths of their employees’, and the well-being and financial education of clients, is 100% genuine,” said Muchler Financial CEO Terry Muchler. “The deciding factor to partner with Allworth over any other firm was that their founders, Scott Hanson and Pat McClain, care about doing what’s right every bit as much as I do.”

Allworth Financial, with $15 billion in AUA, clients in all 50 states, and 26 offices encompassing every region of the country, was founded in 1993 in Sacramento, California. In 2021, the firm once again earned the National Business Research Institute’s Circle of Excellence designation for client satisfaction, ranking it among the most-admired wealth management brands in America.

“What most impressed us was how passionately Terry Muchler advocates for the well-being of his clients, and also for the people he works with,” said Allworth Co-CEO and Co-founder, Scott Hanson. “We’re excited to welcome Terry and his terrific team to the Allworth family.”

“RIAs such as Muchler that are well-run and good cultural fits are difficult to find,” said Allworth Co-CEO and Co-founder, Pat McClain. “The fact that Terry Muchler was seeking to implement a succession plan that would enable him to continue to work with his clients, while having to manage fewer of the day-to-day responsibilities of running a firm, made partnering with Muchler Financial an easy decision.”

About Allworth Financial

With its direct and educational approach to advising, $15 billion in AUA, and with offices in every region of the country, award-winning Allworth Financial is a full-service RIA that specializes in retirement planning, investment management, tax planning and preparation, estate planning, and 401(k) management. Allworth delivers long and short-term investment planning solutions and guidance to help clients achieve their goals and plan strategically for retirement.

