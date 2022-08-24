Rising Pregnancy-related Problems Worldwide Driving Need for Advanced Postpartum Hemorrhage Treatment Devices: Fact.MR Analysis

United States, Rockville MD, Aug. 24, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- As per detailed industry analysis by Fact.MR, a market research and competitive intelligence provider, the global postpartum hemorrhage (PPH) treatment devices market is currently valued at around US$ 777 million and is predicted to expand at a CAGR of 4% through 2026.



The most frequent type of obstetric hemorrhage is postpartum hemorrhage (PPH), which is one of the major causes of maternal mortality. Blood loss during normal or Cesare deliveries is known as postpartum hemorrhage. PPH is categorized according to blood loss. Bleeding of less than 500 ml is known as primary postpartum hemorrhage and loss of blood of more than 500 ml is called secondary postpartum hemorrhage.

Because they facilitate the treating uterine illnesses and problems with ventricular contraction, modern postpartum hemorrhage treatment devices outperform conventional methods. PPH devices are 2nd line interventional tools, such as uterine balloon tamponades, prefilled injection systems, and non-pneumatic anti-shock garments.

Request Sample PDF at

https://www.factmr.com/connectus/sample?flag=S&rep_id=7644

Compared to industrialized nations, emerging economies are responsible for a disproportionately greater number of obstetric hemorrhage fatalities. Growing instances of pregnancy-related difficulties, such as multiple pregnancies, large-for-baby births, and inverted uteruses, which significantly raise the risk of postpartum bleeding or hemorrhage, are expected to fuel market growth.

The market is probably going to benefit from rising healthcare costs and ongoing initiatives by the governments of several nations to increase public awareness of these issues.

Key Takeaways from Market Study

Main drivers of the North America PPH treatment devices market include rising awareness among patients & healthcare professionals, high hospital delivery rates, and wide commercial availability of PPH treatment devices.

Uniject prefilled injection system demand anticipated to grow faster than other products in the market. Uniject is a disposable as well as an auto-disable injectable system.

Demand for PPH treatment products expected to expand at 4% CAGR from 2022 to 2026.

Asia Pacific emerging as profitable regional market for postpartum hemorrhage treatment device suppliers.

Winning Strategy

The market for PPH treatment equipment is still dominated by the top suppliers, despite the entry of several new businesses. To release new and improved products, major market players are investing a lot of money in the R&D of PPH treatment devices.

Increased government initiatives in various nations and attempts to provide effective PPH treatments & equipment for patients in rural areas are anticipated to benefit major market participants.

Speak to Analyst:

https://www.factmr.com/connectus/sample?flag=AE&rep_id=7644

Competitive Landscape

Top companies in the postpartum hemorrhage devices market are emphasizing organic growth initiatives, including new system launches, product approvals, and patents and promotions through events.

Collaborations, acquisitions, and partnerships are examples of inorganic growth tactics in the market. These actions have made it possible for market participants to grow their consumer bases and operations across regions.

On August 9, 2022, BD (Becton, Dickinson and Company), a top global medical technology company, and Labcorp, a renowned life sciences company, announced a collaboration agreement. This framework will be used to develop, produce, market, and sell flow cytometry-based companion diagnostics (CDx).





Segments of Postpartum Hemorrhage Treatment Devices Industry Research

By Product : Uterine Balloon Tamponades Non-pneumatic Anti-shock Garments (NASG) Uniject Prefilled Injection Systems

By End User : Hospitals Clinics Others

By Region : North America Latin America Europe East Asia South Asia & Oceania MEA







Quick Buy – Postpartum Hemorrhage (PPH) Treatment Devices Market:

https://www.factmr.com/checkout/7644

More Valuable Insights on Offer

Fact.MR, in its new offering, presents an unbiased analysis of the global body composition analyzers market, presenting historical demand data (2017-2021) and forecast statistics for the period of 2022-2026.

The study divulges essential insights on the market on the basis of product (uterine balloon tamponades, non-pneumatic anti-shock garments (NASG), uniject prefilled injection systems) and end user (hospitals, clinics, others), across five major regions of the world (North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and MEA).

Check out more related studies published by Fact.MR Research:

Injection Pen Market - The sales of injection pens have considerably picked up in the last couple of years, as they have become a widely accepted treatment method to address a broad spectrum of medical considers.

Subcutaneous Injection Ports Market - Subcutaneous injection ports have also been deemed successful, devoid of flushing between uses, irreversible catheter occlusion, and system-related infections. The subcutaneous injection ports are likely to replace central venous catheters, based on both maintenance requirement between uses and patient acceptance.

X-ray Tubes Market - As per a new Fact.MR survey, the global X-ray tubes market enjoys a valuation of US$ 2.8 billion at present and is projected to reach US$ 3.5 billion by the end of 2027. Worldwide demand for X-ray tubes is anticipated to increase at a CAGR of 4.5% over the next five years.

Electroceuticals / Bioelectric Medicine Market - The global electroceuticals / bioelectric medicine market is valued at US$ 24.5 billion and is projected to attain a revenue of US$ 32.1 billion by the end of 2026. This Fact.MR survey predicts worldwide demand for electroceuticals / bioelectric medicines to increase rapidly at a CAGR of 6.9% over the next four years.

Patient Warming Devices Market - Expanding at a CAGR of 6%, the global patient warming devices market is projected to increase from a valuation of US$ 2 billion in 2022 to US$ 3 billion by the end of 2026. Surface warming system sales are expected to increase at a CAGR of 4% from 2022 to 2026 and reach US$ 1 billion market valuation by 2026.

About Us:

Market research and consulting agency with a difference! That’s why 80% of Fortune 1,000 companies trust us for making their most critical decisions. While our experienced consultants employ the latest technologies to extract hard-to-find insights, we believe our USP is the trust clients have on our expertise. Spanning a wide range – from automotive & industry 4.0 to healthcare & retail, our coverage is expansive, but we ensure even the most niche categories are analyzed. Our sales offices in United States and Dublin, Ireland. Headquarter based in Dubai, UAE. Reach out to us with your goals, and we’ll be an able research partner.

Contact:

Mahendra Singh

US Sales Office:

11140 Rockville Pike

Suite 400

Rockville, MD 20852

Email: sales@factmr.com

Tel: +1 (628) 251-158