OKX to Offer Weekly Discounts on Blue-chip NFTs like MFers

VICTORIA, Seychelles, Aug. 24, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- OKX , the world-leading cryptocurrency platform, is set to offer blue-chip NFTs at discounted prices on the OKX NFT Marketplace. Users will be required to complete a series of tasks to qualify for discounts, with a new NFT project being featured each week.



Blue-chip NFTs come from the most well-known and successful collections and are regularly seen on the NFT sales leaderboards. To participate in the flash sales that will occur every Friday at 12:00 UTC until the NFTs are sold out, users need to connect their wallet and complete three tasks:

Follow any 3 NFTs available in the marketplace

Complete a purchase of any NFT available in the marketplace (fee-free)

Complete a listing operation of any NFT asset available in their wallet (fee-free)



Once the above tasks are complete, users will be able to select "purchase" and participate in the flash sale.

In addition to giving users access to projects that were previously potentially out of their budget, this promotion will offer users a chance to win 100 ETH.

The first flash sale is happening on Friday August 26, 2022, with MFers the discounted NFTs on offer. MFers NFTs are hand-drawn by artist Sartoshi and play on the bigger idea that we are all degens in our own way.

For more, head over to the OKX NFT Marketplace .

