Global Air Ambulance Market Size Likely to Reach at a CAGR of 8.7% By 2030 to Reach USD 10 Billion Share: Custom Market Insights

London, United Kingdom, Aug. 24, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Custom Market Insights has published a new research report titled “Air Ambulance Market Size, Share, Growth Analysis Report By Type (Rotary-wing, Fixed-wing), By Service Model (Hospital-based, Community-based), and By Region - Global Industry Overview, Statistical Data, Competitive Intelligence, Trends, Outlook, and Forecast 2022–2030” in its research library.

“According to the latest research study, the demand of global Air Ambulance Market size & share was valued at approximately USD 5 Billion in 2021 and is expected to reach a value of around USD 10 Billion by 2030, at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of about 8.7% during the forecast period 2021 to 2030.”

An aviation ambulance is a special type of aircraft designed to perform aviation medical services in emergencies where it takes time for onshore medical assistance to arrive. Ambulances include airplanes and helicopters that have all medical facilities and are intended for medical assistance in areas that ambulances cannot reach, such as mountain peaks.

Increasing accidents and increasing life-threatening threats such as stroke, heart attack, trauma and other medical conditions will lead to increased demand for efficient emergency medical services and ultimately to the growth of ambulance services around the world be connected.

Growth Factors

The number of multinational hospitals with improved economic conditions, improved access to efficient emergency care, increased prevalence of cardiovascular disease worldwide, rational reimbursement policies, and appropriate air ambulance services Increasing per capita health care costs and improving rural health infrastructure through strategic cooperation initiatives by key market players are driving the growth of the global air ambulance service market.

Advances in air ambulances are centered around the care of patients being transported using the latest innovative medical devices. In addition, a technically advanced communication system can send real-time data about the patient’s health to hospital specialists, helping doctors prepare for emergencies. Currently, aviation ambulances are equipped with the following emergency medical devices: B. Ventilators, cardiac monitors, and defibrillators to provide emergency medical care to patients.

Segmental Overview

The rotary-wing product type held the largest revenue share of 76.8% in 2020 and dominated the air ambulance services market. In the ambulance market, the term rotorcraft is commonly used for helicopters. Helicopters can replace ambulances on the ground because they can land almost anywhere, including in streets, parks, fields, and crowded areas of cities.

Regional Overview

In the Asia Pacific region, the air ambulance service market is expected to record the fastest growth during the forecast period. The presence of developing countries such as China, India and Japan is expected to boost the growth of the ambulance service market in the region. In addition, the rapidly growing medical tourism industry in these countries is also due to the growing demand for ambulance services in the region.

Some of the prominent players in the Global Air Ambulance Market:

The study includes an in-depth competitive analysis of these key players in the Air Ambulance Market with their company profiles, recent developments, and key market strategies., Gulf Helicopters, Acadian Companies, Babcock Scandinavian Air Ambulance, AMR, IAS Medical, Ltd., and Lifeguard Air Ambulance are among other players in the market.

PHI, Inc.

Air Methods Corporation

REVA Inc.

European Air Ambulance

Air Charter Services Pvt. Ltd.

Recent Development

May 2021: In response to rising demand for Air Ambulance Market services in the wake of the epidemic, Blade's Indian subsidiary announced the start of medical emergency services throughout the nation.

September 2016: In the Caribbean, REVA significantly increased its medical aviation operations, enabling it to provide emergency medical care even on remote islands with limited air access.

January 2016: In Schenectady, New York, REVA announced the opening of a new operating environment. The new structure enables REVA to respond to medical services across Europe and beyond more quickly.

Additionally, the new building has created new business opportunities with top insurance brokers and institutions in the Northeast.

Regional Overview

Competitive Landscape

The study includes an in-depth competitive analysis of these key players in the Air Ambulance with their company profiles, recent developments, and key market strategies.

The global air ambulance market is segmented as follows:

By Type

Rotary-wing

Fixed-wing

By Service Model

Hospital-based

Community-based

On the basis of Geography

North America

The U.S.

Canada

Mexico

Europe

France

The UK

Spain

Germany

Italy

Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific

China

Japan

India

Australia

South Korea

Rest of Asia Pacific

The Middle East & Africa

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Egypt

Kuwait

South Africa

Rest of the Middle East & Africa

Latin America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of Latin America

Key Insights:

As per the analysis shared by our research analyst, the Air Ambulance market is estimated to grow annually at a CAGR of around 8.7% over the forecast period (2022-2030).

In Terms Of Revenue, The Air Ambulance market size was valued at around USD 5 billion in 2021 and is projected to reach USD 10 billion by 2030. Due to a variety of driving factors, the market is predicted to rise at a significant rate.

Based on type segmentation, the rotary-wing type was predicted to show maximum market share in the year 2021.

On the basis of region, the “North America” region was the leading revenue generator in 2021.

