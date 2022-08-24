Robotic Pool Cleaner Market to reach US$ 1.3 Bn by 2031, notes TMR Study

Wilmington, Delaware, United States, Aug. 24, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Transparency Market Research Inc. - In 2021, the value of global robotic pool cleaner market stood at US$ 626.5 Mn. The global market is likely to rise at a CAGR of 8.2% during the forecast period, from 2022 to 2031. The global robotic pool cleaner market size is anticipated to attain value of US$ 1.3 Bn by 2031. Robotic cleaners for swimming pools provide precise cleaning and lessen human involvement. Robotic pool cleaners are becoming more popular in the both residential and commercial arenas as a result of these advantages.



The global market for robotic pool cleaners is being propelled by the rapid expansion of the water recreation industry. Automated pool cleaning equipment has been developed as a result of increasing integration of latest technologies like artificial intelligence and cloud computing. In the hospitality industry, these robots come with a wide range of uses. Furthermore, programmed and automated household robots are emerging as best robotic pool cleaner on the market and are gaining rapid popularity. In order to diversify their sources of income, major industry participants are launching practical and reliable solutions.

In 2021, the global robotic pool cleaner market was dominated by Europe, accounting for around 34.62% of the overall market. The region's increasing usage of pool cleaning robots is being driven by the speedy uptake of advanced technologies and higher labor costs. Swimming pools for rehabilitation are becoming more and more popular, and Europe also hosts several leading makers of robotic pool cleaners.

Key Findings of Market Report

Due to its capability to detect and maneuver toward exact spots that need cleaning, smart pool cleaners are estimated to be best-selling robotic pool cleaners. In addition, the invention of automated pool cleaners is a result of the incorporation of artificial intelligence into products.





The need for robotic pool cleaners is increasing due to the construction of more swimming pools in upscale flats and mansions. Chains of luxury hotel are growing their global and local footprints, which is likely to trigger the need for automated pool cleaners during the forecast period.





The need for robotic pool cleaners is anticipated to grow as water parks become more prevalent throughout the world. This factor is expected to prove beneficial for the robotic pool cleaner manufacturer. Waterparks with high visitor arrivals sometimes have pools that are clogged with dirt, garbage, and undesirable objects. Robotic pool cleaners aid in preserving a high standard of hygienic and sanitary conditions in pools. The use of robotic pool cleaners is anticipated to increase as cities continue to expand and develop rapidly. In 2019, 56% of the total global population lived in urban regions, up from 55% in 2018, as per the World Bank.



Global Robotic Pool Cleaner Market: Growth Drivers

In terms of the type of product, the category of residential cleaning robot held a substantial market share in 2021. The increase of homeowners with swimming pools can be attributed to the segment's rise. Property purchasers are increasingly interested in residential complexes with desirable facilities including swimming pools.





Based on cleaning type, it is predicted that the multi-surface cleaning category will command the global robotic pool cleaner market throughout the forecast timeframe. People now routinely maintain the surfaces of swimming pools due to increasing health consciousness. Pools are less likely to serve as a haven for various infections and diseases due to multi-surface cleaning.



Global Robotic Pool Cleaner Market: Key Players

Some of the key market players are

Zucchetti Centro Sistemi S.p.a.

BWT Holding GmbH

Water Tech Corp

Mariner 3S AG

Hayward Industries, Inc.

Pentair AES

Global Robotic Pool Cleaner Market: Segmentation

Product Type

Residential Pool Cleaning Robot

Commercial Pool Cleaning Robot

Cleaning Type

Single-Surface Cleaning

Multi-Surface Cleaning

Weight

Below 11 Kg

11 Kg to 18 Kg

18 Kg to 28 Kg

28 Kg to 60 Kg

Above 60 Kg



Cleaning Cycle Time

Below 2 hours

2 hours -2.5 hours

2.5 hours – 3 hours

Above 3 hours

Distribution Channel

Online Stores

Offline Stores

