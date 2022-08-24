Bedroom Kandi Celebrates 10th Anniversary of Enabling Women Entrepreneurship and Empowerment With 2022 Annual Convention

ATLANTA, Aug. 24, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Bedroom Kandi, the award-winning, pleasure and beauty product company for independent sales consultants, today announces the return of the Bedroom Kandi Annual Convention, the industry's premier event for enabling women's entrepreneurship and empowerment Aug. 26-28, 2022. The conference is resuming in-person for the first time since 2019 due to the pandemic, while offering a virtual attendee option to expand access to its thousands of direct sales consultants. The 2022 conference marks the company's 10 year anniversary with recent, noteworthy highlights including winning its fourth XBiz Home Party Company of the Year Award, new beauty and wellness product launches, and key personnel promotions demonstrating successful execution of strategic initiatives.

"This movement may have started with my entrepreneurial dream of creating beautiful, high quality, affordable pleasure and wellness products, but I quickly realized how many people lacked the opportunity to access them, as well as feeling comfortable enough to explore. I saw the need for support, which grew into the vision for this Bedroom Kandi - consultants can provide the needed guidance, while also changing their own lives and communities by being able to build independent businesses with a really flexible model," said Kandi Burruss, founder of Bedroom Kandi. "The entry to entrepreneurship isn't just hard, but very often cost prohibitive. This systemic issue is why Bedroom Kandi's goal is to provide anyone with the opportunity to bet on themselves and their desire to enhance their lives with our proven entrepreneur program."

The annual convention will feature keynotes from renowned entrepreneur influencer, Dr. Lynn Richardson, as well as Grammy Award-winning songwriter, star of the Bravo TV's Real Housewives of Atlanta and Bedroom Kandi founder, Kandi Burruss, discussing how income independence has the power to change lives and communities by rearchitecting how to upend socioeconomic inequality.

Keynotes by Bedroom Kandi's Executive Director, Rita Silva-Grondin, will explore how the company is uniquely managing supply chain disruptions by expanding partnerships with creator-based, small-batch manufacturing to help onshore and extend its supplier networks to improve supply chain resiliency and business performance. Breakout panel discussions and track sessions lead by industry experts and executives will explore the essentials to achieve entrepreneur success including revealing new trends in direct-to-consumer (DTC) marketing and sales, best practices for CBD-based products and payment processing, as well as immersive trainings on beauty and intimate product lines.

To optimize consultant productivity and efficiency for success, the company recently promoted its 2019 Top Sales Representative, Kasha Johnson, from the home party consultant organization to the Bedroom Kandi corporate team leading the training and field development function. Building upon prior roles responsible for driving community engagement across government, non-profit and private enterprises, Ms. Johnson brings nearly a decade of network marketing consultant experience, and is also an accredited Clinical Sexuality Coach. Kandi celebrates her move to the corporate office saying, "There are few people who have such deep knowledge and intense passion, that are able to translate it into education in such an entertaining way. She makes it easy to want to get to work."

Bedroom Kandi is widely recognized as an industry leader and a champion for change. This has been long demonstrated by ongoing investments in sales enablement technology platforms and by prioritizing body-safe, wellness-centric ingredients and materials within our intimate product lines - "That was not an industry-wide consideration 10 years ago, but we have been consistent in that product philosophy since day 1," said Executive Director of Bedroom Kandi, Rita Silva-Grondin."In celebrating Bedroom Kandi's 10 year anniversary we are reaffirming our core belief that experiencing pleasure and wellness is meant for everyone. We will continue to execute on that mission by evolving our tiered supplier strategy, calling on specialized product creators and collaborators to help ensure uninterrupted customer experiences and greater supply chain resiliency with domestically made products helping to facilitate the next decade of Bedroom Kandi's success."

About Bedroom Kandi:

Bedroom Kandi's mission is to destigmatize intimacy and self-love, promote sexual wellness and education, while empowering entrepreneurs to achieve success in their independent businesses. Bedroom Kandi was founded in 2011 by award-winning singer/songwriter, Bravo TV's Real Housewife of Atlanta and entrepreneur, Kandi Burruss, in conjunction with intimate product developers Brian and Suki Dunham. The Home Party division was launched in 2012 with the mission to empower others to flexibly earn in The Business of Pleasure™.

# # #

CONTACT:

Bedroom Kandi Boutique Parties

Rita Silva-Grondin

C: 603-534-7834

rita@bedroomkandi.com

Related Files

BK_Press_Convention2022.pdf

This content was issued through the press release distribution service at Newswire.com.