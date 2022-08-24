FELABAN and ACAMS Partner to Strengthen Anti-Financial Crime Compliance in Latin America

MIAMI, Aug. 24, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- As part of their efforts to safeguard the integrity of the financial sector, the Latin American Federation of Banks (FELABAN) and ACAMS are joining forces to train anti-financial crime (AFC) professionals throughout Latin America on compliance best practices and emerging risks related to money laundering and other forms of illicit finance. The initiative will offer globally recognized ACAMS training certifications to compliance practitioners across 18 Latin American countries and more than 600 of FELABAN’s member institutions in the region’s banking and payments sectors.



Under the terms of the partnership agreement, anti-financial crime (AFC) professionals in the Latin American banking and financial sectors will be able to pursue three ACAMS credentials: the Certified Anti-Money Laundering Specialist (CAMS) certification, Certified Know Your Customer Associate (CKYCA) certification, and Certified Transaction Monitoring Associate (CTMA) certification at a special FELABAN rate. The CAMS credential is widely viewed as the global gold standard for anti-money laundering (AML) compliance training.

As the leading voice for Latin American banks, FELABAN provides high-level educational and advocacy services for 18 banking associations, more than 600 financial institutions, and other organizations and correspondent members. ACAMS, the world’s largest membership organization for AFC professionals, offers training opportunities and platforms for collaboration to over 90,000 members in over 180 jurisdictions.

“The promotion of strong anti-money laundering and counterterrorist financing (CTF) programs has been a fundamental part of our management agenda and is the reason we have prioritized capacity building and the sharing of global best practices,” said Giorgio Trettenero Castro, Secretary General of the Latin American Federation of Banks (FELABAN). “We have also focused on developing and executing AML/CTF strategies supported by the COPLAFT Committee, which consists of key compliance stakeholders across 18 Latin American countries.”

“Our partnership with ACAMS ensures that our member institutions have access to the highest quality training available today on identifying and reporting suspicious financial flows and other compliance red flags,” Mr. Trettenero added. “We are very pleased with this alliance because both organizations are united in their support of those individuals responsible for carrying out the important work of AML/CTF compliance, which impacts all of society.”

“By combining FELABAN’s reach and influence in the banking sector with the insights and expertise that ACAMS training provides to AFC professionals of all stripes and experience levels, this partnership is helping to protect banks and ensure the safety and soundness of the financial sector,” said ACAMS CEO Scott Liles. “Additionally, strong compliance controls have become a requirement for access to foreign financing and correspondent banking relationships.”

“The initiative further validates a core belief of ACAMS: that we fight financial crime most effectively when we foster communication and collaboration with institutions and organizations throughout the AFC ecosystem,” he said.

The two organizations announced the year-long partnership following a signing ceremony at FELABAN’s headquarters in Bogota, Colombia on August 24, 2022.

About FELABAN

Founded 57 years ago, FELABAN, the Federation of Latin American Banks, gathers by way of its corresponding banking associations more than 600 banks and financial institutions in 18 Latin American nations. Through its congresses and meetings, international training programs, economic studies, and regional impact projects, FELABAN has helped generate knowledge about best practices and helped to implement them. FELABAN has also encouraged financial inclusion and financial education, sustainability, prevention and control of asset laundering and terrorist financing, and has helped understand and reflect upon regulatory issues and matters of global and regional economic impact.

About ACAMS®

ACAMS is the largest international membership organization dedicated to providing opportunities for anti-financial crime (AFC) education, best practices, and peer-to-peer networking to AFC professionals globally. With over 90,000 members across 180 jurisdictions, ACAMS is committed to the mission of ending financial crime through the provision of anti-money laundering/counterterrorism-financing and sanctions knowledge-sharing, thought leadership, risk-mitigation services, ESG initiatives, and platforms for public-private dialogue. The association’s CAMS certification is the gold-standard qualification for AFC professionals, while the CGSS certification is its premier specialist qualification for sanctions professionals. ACAMS’ 60 Chapters globally further amplify the association’s mission through training and networking initiatives. Visit acams.org for more information.

