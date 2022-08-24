Cognitus Expands Its Global Delivery Capabilities to Panama

MIAMI, Aug. 24, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Cognitus opens new Panama GDSC (Global Delivery Support Center) to offer nearshore services to its ever-expanding global customer base and to create new opportunities to the young professional workforce locally.

Cognitus invests in Panama by launching operations, hiring experienced technology professionals and recruiting from Panama's best Universities. "We will work together with the most prestigious Universities leveraging the Young Professional Programs (YPP), a program that offers professional training, soft skills coaching amongst other specialized skills. With a combination of young professionals and experienced consultants Cognitus Panama will deliver outstanding services to our customers," says Brian Conforto, Cognitus Panama Country Manager.

"Cognitus is committed to supporting our partners and customers globally, as such we continue to expand at a great pace to keep up with our product and partner offering needs," said Francisco Verdesoto, Senior Partner at Cognitus.

About Cognitus

Cognitus is an SAP gold partner that builds, sells, implements, deploys, and supports SAP solutions, through its global network of offices across North America, Asia, Latin America, Africa, and Europe. Cognitus mature offering of products includes Cognitus Industry Solutions for the Aerospace & Defense (CIS-AD); Cognitus Industry Solutions for Professional Services (CIS-ProServ) and Cognitus Industry Solutions Intelligent Pricing (CIS-IP).

