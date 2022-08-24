Oxurion To Present at Upcoming Scientific and Investor Conferences

Leuven, BELGIUM, Boston, MA, US – August 24, 2022 – Oxurion NV (Euronext Brussels: OXUR) a biopharmaceutical company developing next generation standard of care ophthalmic therapies, with clinical stage assets in vascular retinal disorders, announced that it will participate in three upcoming conferences.

22nd EURETINA Congress – Hamburg, Germany

Date: Friday, September 2, 2022 | 12:15 p.m. CET

Title: “Results of Part A of KALAHARI, a Phase 2 Trial of THR-149, a plasma kallikrein (pKal) inhibitor, for the treatment of diabetic macular edema (DME)” presented by Timothy L. Jackson, MD.

H.C. Wainwright & Co., 24th Annual Global Investment Conference – New York, NY & Virtual

Date: Monday, September 12, 2022 | 7:00 a.m. ET

Tom Graney, CEO of Oxurion, will deliver a virtual presentation and is available for one-on-one meetings.

KBC Securities Life Sciences Conference – Virtual

Date: Friday, September 16, 2022 | 11 a.m. ET

Tom Graney, CEO of Oxurion, will deliver a virtual presentation and is available for one-on-one meetings.

About Oxurion

Oxurion (Euronext Brussels: OXUR) is a biopharmaceutical company developing next generation standard of care ophthalmic therapies, which are designed to improve and better preserve vision in patients with retinal disorders including diabetic macular edema (DME), the leading cause of vision loss in working-age people, as well as other conditions. Oxurion intends to play an important role in the treatment of retinal disorders, including the successful development of THR-149, its novel therapeutic for the treatment of DME. THR-149 is a potent plasma kallikrein inhibitor being developed as a potential new standard of care for the up to 50% of DME patients showing suboptimal response to anti-VEGF therapy. Oxurion is headquartered in Leuven, Belgium, with corporate operations in Boston, MA. More information is available at www.oxurion.com.





For further information please contact:

Oxurion NV

Tom Graney

Chief Executive Officer

Tel: +32 16 75 13 10

tom.graney@oxurion.com







Michael Dillen

Chief Business Officer

Tel: +32 479 783583

michael.dillen@oxurion.com



U S

Conway Communications

Beth Kurth

bkurth@conwaycommsir.com











ICR Westwicke

Christopher Brinzey

Tel: +1 617 835 9304

Chris.Brinzey@westwicke.com

