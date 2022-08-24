Proactive news headlines including Snowline Gold, American Manganese, Mednow, DRDGOLD, NEXE Innovations, Mountain Boy Minerals and EverGen Infrastructure

New York , Aug. 24, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Proactive, provider of real-time news and video interviews on growth companies listed in the US and Canada, has covered the following companies:
- Real Luck Group posts strong balance sheet, lays out growth plans in 2Q results click here
- MySize and Santista Textil create joint venture to serve Brazilian apparel market with sizing technology and sustainability solutions for retailers click here
- TNR Gold kicks off exploration at Shotgun Gold Project in Alaska click here
- BetterLife Pharma says new study on LSD confirms the cognitive effects of its analog drug BETR-001 click here
- Nextleaf Solutions launches first THC-free CBD drops under the Glacial Gold brand click here
- Star Royalties sees record 2Q revenue as Elk Gold Mine turns into producing royalty asset; gains $18.6M on deconsolidation of Green Star click here
- NEXE Innovations adds two new faces to executive team click here
- Nevada Silver fields near-surface high-grade silver from drilling at its Belmont project in Nevada click here
- Kenorland Minerals kicks off exploration and reveals 2022 budget for its Tanacross project in Alaska click here
- Fobi AI says Qples by Fobi launches new affiliate & social influencer marketing platform click here
- Snowline Gold reports encouraging early drill results from Valley discovery at Rogue project, Yukon click here
- Wishpond Technologies achieves record revenue for 2Q, returns to positive net cash position click here
- DRDGOLD says it 'held its own' in fiscal 2022 as it unveils 15th consecutive annual dividend payment click here
- American Manganese says RecycLiCo Battery Materials achieves over 99% lithium recovery from lithium iron phosphate battery cathode material click here
- Nextech AR says its real world metaverse spatial mapping platform ARway adopts LiDAR technology click here
- Mednow says it is officially open to serve patients in Quebec, with its newest location serving as its pharmacy distribution center click here
- Mountain Boy Minerals increases non-brokered private placement to $626,000 click here
- QC Copper and Gold reports new assay results from its current drill program on the Opemiska Copper-Gold Property click here
- EverGen Infrastructure ends 2Q with $17M cash, says it is poised for catalyst-rich second half click here
About Proactive
Proactive is a unique tech-enabled platform providing companies globally with a comprehensive investor engagement solution across their business lifecycle. With six offices on three continents, Proactive works with innovative growth companies quoted on the world’s major stock exchanges, helping executives to engage intelligently with investors. In 2020, Proactive featured in 809 million search results, our content was viewed over 165 million times and our readers spent over 10 million hours on our websites. Proactive has produced over 300,000 articles and 20,000 executive interviews since it was established in 2006. For more information on how Proactive can help you make a difference, email us at action@proactiveinvestors.com