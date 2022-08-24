Disaggregated Routing Market Forecasted to Grow More Than 50% Per Year Over Next Five Years; According to 650 Group

INCLINE VILLAGE, Nev., Aug. 24, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to a new report published by 650 Group, titled Disaggregated Router Forecast 2021-2026, the worldwide Disaggregated Router market will exceed $4 Billion in revenue by 2026. The routing market is experiencing a significant shift towards software-based routing, driven initially by architecture changes at cloud hyperscalers, which has driven interest in making the purchase decisions for ASICs, hardware, software, and optics separately.



Routers have been a critical wide area networking technology since the late 1980s. With the advent of the commercial Internet in the mid-1990s, this market saw rapid expansion. About five years after Internet Service Providers (ISPs) adopted router technology, telecom service providers mimicked ISPs and began using routing and Internet Protocol (IP) architectures as their underlying transport and access systems. As the telecom industry modified its networks, the router market expanded further.

"The development of software-based routing technology being sold separately from routing hardware has spawned the Disaggregated Routing market, causing soaring growth," said Alan Weckel, Technology Analyst at 650 Group. "Telco SPs benefit from the economies of scale of Ethernet and the massive scale-out architectures of the Cloud. As time goes on, we will also see the deployment of ZR/ZR+ optics and the optical metro edge collapses into the routing tier."

Vendors mentioned in the report include AT&T, Broadcom, Ciena, Cisco Systems, DriveNets, Huawei, Juniper Networks, Nokia, and ZTE. The report also discusses the impact of the changes to component suppliers, end-users, Cloud Providers and is targeted for Telco SP operators, System Vendors, ASIC suppliers, and Cloud Providers.

