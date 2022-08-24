HH Entertainment Announces Ownership of Washington Lanes Bowling Alley in Bay City, Michigan

BAY CITY, MI, Aug. 24, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Minority-Owned, Female-Led Events Company to Usher in New Era of Entertainment and Experiences for Locals and Visitors





via NewMediaWire -- HH Entertainment LLC (dba “Washington Lanes,” or the “Company”), a minority-owned, female-led, events and experiences management company, announced today new management changes and the ownership of Washington Lanes bowling alley, to usher in new entertainment and experience options in Bay City, Michigan. The bowling alley is officially under the new ownership of HH Entertainment and includes Strikers Sports Bar, and Washington Lanes Cafe.





“We look forward to continuing to provide the top tier level of entertainment and community engagement that Bay City has come to trust from Washington Lanes, and are very proud to work toward additional entertainment options that cement our reputation as one of the city’s key entertainment destination spots,” said Mahja Sulemanjee-Bortocek, CEO and Founder of High Haven, and HH Entertainment.

The acquisition reflects the Company’s first step in the strategic development of the area’s first cannabis-friendly entertainment company. Future plans for the property include a provisioning center and updating the facility for local entertainment. HH Entertainment’s plans include incorporating cannabis into the entertainment mix to reflect the growing popularity of cannabis among those 21 and older seeking an alternative to alcohol.

Through the management change, HH Entertainment will continue to employ roughly 25-30 local employees. The proposed cannabis lounge and related facilities will employ an additional 25-30 employees under High Haven Retail, and comply with all local laws and regulations regarding safe and responsible cannabis sales and consumption.

About HH Entertainment LLC

HH Entertainment LLC is an exclusive entertainment company providing engaging events, experiences, and entertainment for both local residents and visitors in Bay City, Michigan. Founded in 2019 by a team of experienced cannabis operations executives, HH Entertainment is a trail blazer by placing a provisioning center/cannabis dispensary to their entertainment location. The Company is focused on providing exciting entertainment opportunities to patrons with a variety of musical events, leagues, and tournaments to build consumer loyalty and trust, and encourage tourism to the Bay City region. For more information about HH Entertainment and company developments, visit www.washingtonlanes.com . Follow HHE on Facebook and Instagram @washingtonlanesbaycity.