InvestmentPitch Media Video Discusses Kintavar Exploration’s Drilling Program on the Wabash Project in Quebec where Surface Channel Samples Returned 0.71% Cu, 30.1 g/t Ag, 0.23% Pb and 0.16% Zn over 12.7m

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Aug. 24, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Kintavar Exploration Inc. (TSXV:KTR) completed the summer drilling program on the MLI corridor and released additional results from its surface exploration program on the Wabash project. Its 100% owned flagship project, the Mitchi–Wabash copper-silver district, is located 100 km north of the town of Mont-Laurier and 15 km East of the town of Parent in Quebec.



Both properties, which cover an area of more than 300 square kilometres, are accessible by a network of logging and gravel roads with access to hydro-electric power already on site, major regional roads including railroad and a spur.

A 1,502 metre, 12 holes drill program was completed on the 1.5 kilometre long MLI corridor. The objective of the program was to target the high-grade mineralized horizon that was observed in hole WAB-21-21, which on March 24th reported 1.01% copper and 19.3 grams per tonne silver over 16.8 metres, and to better understand the stratigraphic sequence along this corridor.

Lara West and Lara South trenches exposed the high-grade units on surface with a channel intersection of 12.7m with 0.71% Cu, 30.1 g/t Ag, 0.23% Pb and 0.16% Zn on Lara West, including an interval of 1.21% Cu, 42.0 g/t Ag and 0.19% Pb over 6.65m. Other high grade grab samples from both trenches included up to 2.9% Cu, 170 g/t Ag, 1.78% Pb, 0.33% Zn and 0.11 g/t Au.

The team mostly focused on the large soil anomaly to the South-East of the MLI corridor and it successfully identified both mineralized outcrops and boulders. Some of the best results gave up to 4.79% Cu, 13.4 g/t Ag, 0.29 g/t Au and 0.12 g/t Co, while some assays are still pending.

Other regional targeting programs are continuing throughout the summer and fall to try to identify other corridors similar to MLI.

Kiril Mugerman, President & CEO, stated: “The MLI corridor was a priority target for this summer, and it has delivered. The stratiform sediment hosted mineralization was successfully traced for over 1km in the most recent drill holes confirming our interpretation. The assays from this program will help us better plan the follow up infill drilling on the MLI corridor as we keep advancing throughout the entire unit. Once we receive these results we will start planning the next drilling program which will most likely take place this fall or winter.”

Kintavar supports local development in the Mitchi-Wabash region where it owns and operates the Fer à Cheval outfitter (www.feracheval.ca), a profitable and cashflow generating operation where it employs local workforce. The company also works with local First Nations to provide training and employment.

Kintavar also has exposure in the gold greenstones of Quebec by advancing the Anik Gold Project in a partnership with IAMGOLD and several early-stage projects that were optioned by Gitennes Exploration.

The shares are trading at $0.07. For more information, please visit the company’s website, www.kintavar.com, contact Kiril Mugerman, President and CEO, at 450-641-5119 ext 5653, or email kmugerman@kintavar.com.

