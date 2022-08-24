vEmpire DDAO Launches New Greek Mythology Experience in The Sandbox Alpha Season 3

LONDON , Aug. 24, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- vEmpire DDAO (https://v-empire.digital/), a democratic decentralized autonomous organization dedicated to restoring investment opportunities and financial fairness to the Metaverse, today announced a new custom playable experience in The Sandbox, Alpha Season 3. As one of a select group of projects accepted by The Sandbox, vEmpire’s ancient Greek mythology game will feature a plot of virtual land where players can explore, complete quests and earn experience points redeemable in $SAND, the native Sandbox token. The Sandbox is a popular 3D "metaverse" game built on the Ethereum network. All items acquired in Alpha Season 3 are 100% owned by the players themselves, creating revenue opportunities for participants. The VEmpire protocol was built as an alternative to centralized metaverses, creating more fairness and early investment opportunities with real yields and profits.

“vEmpire is further cementing itself as one of the leading metaverse protocols by expanding and building in well-established eco-systems like the Sandbox,” said Dominic Ryder, CEO of vEmpire. “This is an opportunity for game fans to preview the vEmpire metaverse ahead of its launch while at the same time allowing $SAND stakers to gain exposure to blue-chip metaverse assets.”

The experience features platforming games, a temple of Zeus, an ancient greek village with a market and river and overall exploration to deepen knowledge of Greek mythology. To celebrate the release of Season 3, vEmpire will also be tripling its $SAND staking pool rewards from the current 13% APR. This special offer will last until September 21, 2022.

vEmpire DDAO is a Layer 2 metaverse protocol built around multiple NFT, metaverse and GameFi projects. Its unique DeFi staking pool application enables users to pool their funds together and earn dual-yield, first in $VEMP and then as a native staked token like $SAND.

vEmpire DDAO uses staked tokens to make investments into promising metaverse, gaming and NFT projects to help lower the barrier to entry for users. vEmpire provides access to investment opportunities that would otherwise not be accessible, like blue-chip NFTs such as BAYC, virtual lands in Decentraland or The Sandbox and more recently lands in Satoshi Island.

Investment Opportunities

Eighty percent of any profits are distributed back to stakers and 10-20% return to vEmpire DDAO. When members stake $VEMP, they gain access to investment pools and get paid weekly rewards as well as voting power for proposals. The $VEMP earned from the DDAO automatically compounds rewards, earning interest on interest.

How it works:

User stakes ETH on the vEmpire app User receives primary $VEMP yield and $ETH yield as a secondary yield User claims the $VEMP yield earned from staking & deposits it in the DDAO ($VEMP staking) User is now earning interest on their interest which auto compounds in the DDAO With the secondary yield, which is paid in $ETH, the user can compound that $ETH by staking the secondary $ETH yield back into the pool The user is now earning both $VEMP interest & $ETH interest on the $ETH they earned as a yield The $VEMP can be compounded again in the DDAO, $ETH secondary again in the staking app and so on.

For more information on vEmpire, visit https://v-empire.io/.

About vEmpire:

vEmpire is focused on achieving true decentralization and holding DAOs accountable. Our official platform incorporates different staking strategies to incentivize Metaversal token staking to speed up the battle against centralization in the Crypto verse. Our protocol rewards MANA, SAND, AXS, STARL and ETH stakers with our native token VEMP, alongside rewards in the token that they staked. vEmpire allows crypto enthusiasts to earn financial rewards on their holdings while also helping contribute to ensuring the important crypto projects can realize their true potential instead of being used as cash cows by centralized entities.