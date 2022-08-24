Icelandair: Increase of Share Capital

Reference is made to Icelandair Group’s announcement of 22 August 2022. Icelandair Group will, in accordance with article 15.2 of the Company’s Articles of Association, issue new shares corresponding to the warrant exercised by investors who received shares in the Company’s share offering that concluded on 17 September 2020, amounting to ISK 1,877,423,725 nominal value, thereby bringing the Company’s total share capital to ISK 41,120,247,172 nominal value.

The share capital increase has now been registered by the register of undertakings of the Directorate of Internal Revenue and the share capital amounts to ISK 41,120,247,172 nominal value.

It has been requested that the new shares will be issued by Nasdaq CSD and that the shares will be admitted to trading on the Main Market of Nasdaq Iceland.