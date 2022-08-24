David Trotter Joins Identifee as Chief Revenue Officer to Lead the Next Stage of Company's Growth

LOS ANGELES, Aug. 24, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Identifee, the connected platform for financial services, today has announced that David Trotter, former Wells Fargo executive, has joined as Chief Revenue Officer (CRO). In this role, Trotter will continue the expansion of the company's overall growth by leading the sales organization and defining the go-to-market strategy.

Identifee is the first vertical SaaS for financial services organizations that provides a holistic view across siloed systems to help them grow revenue faster. The connected platform combines CRM, Business Intelligence, Training, and Payment Technology as a turn-key solution to save financial institutions 20+ hours per week while delivering automated actionable insights to their clients and prospects.

Trotter has spent over 25 years leading high-performing teams in Commercial Banking, Investment Banking, and Treasury Management. As head of Treasury Management, he was responsible for $4B in revenue and 3,000 team members. His focus in all roles was having the best people, and providing clients with the insights they need to succeed. This focus led to tripling the prospect conversion rate for the Commercial Bank and elevating Treasury Management from third to first in domestic market share within three years.

"The first time I saw what Identifee was building, I knew it was a game changer and something I had to be a part of," says Trotter. "I can't wait to share what we can do with my friends in the financial services industry."

Trotter joins the Identifee executive leadership team, consisting of banking and technology specialists, focused on delivering the best-in-class solution.

"David's wealth of knowledge and expertise will be a huge benefit to our company and clients," says Amy Lynn Johnson, Chief Experience Officer (CXO) of Identifee. "Our goal is to help financial institutions operate more efficiently while growing revenue — David's passion coupled with his extensive experience will help us accelerate growth through new client acquisition and take Identifee to the next stage of growth."

About Identifee

Identifee is a connected platform built specifically for financial services organizations to help them grow top-line revenue, faster, by providing better, data-driven insights about their clients and prospects.

For more information on Identifee, please visit Identifee.com.

Media Contact

Kevin Miyamoto

Kevin@Identifee.com

This content was issued through the press release distribution service at Newswire.com.