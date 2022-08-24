Well Groomed Franchise System (Well Groomed Pets) Adopts Prospect Farms Organic Pet Anxiety and Mobility Products

OVIEDO, Fla., Aug. 24, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Well Groomed Pets announced today that they have secured an exclusive marketing and promotional partnership with Prospect Farms, a Maine-based single-source organic pet product company. Chief Brand Officer and Hollywood Celebrity Brooke Shields and Well Groomed Pets owner and Chief Groomer Advocate Gabriel Feitosa will kick off the partnership at SuperZoo with a virtual live Instagram "Groomer Spotlight" interview at Prospect Farms exhibit booth 1577. The interview begins Wednesday, August 24 at 1 p.m. PDT. This event is open to media guests and SuperZoo attendees.

Well Groomed Pets (WGP) salons are actively seeking product partners to support their in-salon wellness programs. "More than 50% of dogs die today because of cancer-related illnesses," said Roger Lloyd, President of Franchise Operations. "We are eager to find safe and healthy products that can complement the wellness culture of Well Groomed Pets," Lloyd continued.

Well Groomed Pets offers a complete menu of grooming services for dogs as well as the industry's most comprehensive wellness checks. At each visit, WGP professionals measure 44 points of wellness, including physical, behavioral, and physiological evaluations and perform important lump and lesion mapping.

"As wellness issues are identified, our AI-powered recommendation engine provides pet parents and our staff with immediate product solutions that are breed and age-appropriate," said Lloyd. "Prospect Farms is deeply aligned with Well Groomed Pets, and their single-source corporate solutions and organic farms check all the boxes for us. We could not be more excited to have Prospect Farms join our mission of making happier, healthier and longer-living dogs on a global scale," he added.

The Well Groomed Pets and Prospect Farms partnership includes joint marketing and product promotions as well as exclusive category coverage within the Well Groomed Pets retail salons and within Well Groomed Pets' proprietary wellness recommendation tech engine.

About Well Groomed Pets

WGP is a premium grooming and wellness center that employs proprietary AI and machine learning to customize every pet grooming treatment for optimal results specific to each pet breed and pet's wellness condition. The Company stands alone as the industry's most comprehensive wellness salon. A 44-point physical, physiological and behavioral wellness exam is included with every visit. The Company's goal is to ensure Well Groomed clients are the happiest, healthiest and best-looking dogs in town, and the mission is to extend the lives of pets in every community served. For more information, visit www.wellgroomedpets.com.

