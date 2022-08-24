National Laundry Provider ImageFIRST Launches 2nd Annual HeroesFIRST Contest

King of Prussia, PA, Aug. 24, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ImageFIRST® Healthcare Laundry Specialists launches their 2nd Annual HeroesFIRST Contest where ImageFIRST Associates recognize exceptional Healthcare Heroes who go above and beyond to enhance the patient experience and who align closely with ImageFIRST’s Values – Be Respectful, Be Safe, Be Honest, and most of all, Be Remarkable.

ImageFIRST's Service Team and Customer Advocates are currently nominating Healthcare Heroes in their respective markets across the country. This regionalized contest includes the Northeast, Southeast, Midwest, West, and Southwest. After the nomination period, a panel will select 10 exceptional finalists – two per region – who will be entered into a nationwide vote. One thousand five hundred dollars will be awarded to the winner of each region for representing the best in patient experience.

“We’re in a unique position. As the nation’s largest healthcare laundry provider, we see firsthand the positive impact healthcare professionals have on their patients. There are so many remarkable acts that happen every day that go unnoticed,” states Jim Cashman, President and CEO of ImageFIRST. “Because of this, we developed HeroesFIRST to honor those individuals. We are excited to kick off this year’s contest and to recognize even more exceptional heroes in 2022.”

Last year’s inaugural HeroesFIRST contest awarded one winner, Heidi Boyke of Waukesha, Wisconsin, following a nationwide vote. “Being recognized by my Customer Advocate was such a special moment after a tough year and a half. Learning that I was selected as the campaign’s winner has further fueled my passion and dedication to keeping my patients and staff safe,” said Boyke.

Nationwide voting will open on October 3rd and remain open until 11:59 pm ET on October 21st. Winners will be announced on November 1st. All ten finalists will receive $500. The top five finalists with the most votes in each region will be awarded an additional $1,000 grand prize. For more information or to cast your vote after October 3rd, please visit heroes.imagefirst.com.



