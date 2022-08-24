The Internet's Top-Rated Protein Coffee for Taste & Flavor is Now at Wegmans

ABILENE, Texas, Aug. 24, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Chike Protein Iced Coffee, the internet's top-rated protein coffee for taste and flavor, is now available at all Wegmans Food Market locations. Packed with 20 grams of non-GMO protein, two shots of real espresso coffee (150mg caffeine), and only 1 gram of sugar, this ridiculously delicious beverage is a healthier alternative to sugary, high calorie coffeehouse drinks and has quickly become a favorite amongst Wegmans shoppers. The powerful combination of caffeine and protein makes Chike Protein Iced Coffee the ideal breakfast booster, healthy snack, pre- or post-workout shake, or anytime pick-me up.

Chike Protein Iced Coffee can be found in the Sports and Active Nutrition aisle at Wegmans in both multi-serving bags and single serve packets. During the month of August 2022, Chike Protein Iced Coffee single serve packets will be featured, and on sale, at Wegmans in their "Family Favorites Bins" located near checkout registers, as well as on their "What's Trending" Teaching Tables.

Wegmans currently offers Chike's top-selling flavors including Mocha, Vanilla and Caramel year-round and will be offering limited edition seasonal flavors, such as Pumpkin Spice, Mocha Mint, Sweet Cream, and Cinnamon, during the fall and holiday season.

Scott Dean, Chike Nutrition Sales Director, says "Wegmans has been an incredible retail partner. The immediate success we've experienced at Wegmans reinforces market trends showing that consumers are looking for 'better-for-you' offerings that do not compromise on taste or quality. We look forward to continuing to serve Wegmans shoppers by being a small part of their health and wellness journey."

Wegmans Food Markets and Chike Nutrition are both excited about the future growth and continuation of their partnership. You can purchase Chike Protein Iced Coffee at a Wegmans Food Market location or on Chike Nutrition's website.

About Chike Nutrition

Chike Nutrition is based in Abilene, Texas, and proudly manufactures all of their products in-house to ensure the quality and consistency that Chike demands. You can learn more about Chike's product offerings at Chike Nutrition's website and by watching their short brand overview video. You can follow Chike Nutrition's new flavor launches, delicious recipes, and more on Instagram and Pinterest.

