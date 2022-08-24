Sturtevant’s Annual SkiBonkers Event Ignites Winter Stoke

LAKEWOOD, Colo., Aug. 24, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Sturtevants, part of the Christy Sports LLC family of brands and the premier outdoor retailer helping people #stepoutside in the Pacific Northwest, today announces the dates and full details of their annual SkiBonkers sale event. SkiBonkers will kick off on Friday, Sept. 2nd at 10 a.m. and run through Sept. 11, 2022. The event will take place at the Sturtevant’s in Bellevue, Washington and online at sturtevants.com.



SkiBonkers is the much-anticipated kickoff to the winter sports season with deep discounts on the previous season’s products. Customers can find incredible deals on top-of-the-line gear and stock up on all of the winter essentials at up to 60 percent off. Christy Sports LLC has spent the summer gathering inventory from their 60+ retail stores across Colorado, Utah, New Mexico, Montana and Washington and consolidating all of it at a few key locations for these epic preseason sale events. Previous season models of skis, snowboards, boots, jackets, pants, helmets and accessories from trusted brands like Nordica, Rossignol, Salomon, Obermeyer and Spyder will be marked down and available in store and online.

“SkiBonkers is the ideal time to get everyone geared up for the winter season. The discounts cannot be matched and we have our top experts on hand throughout the event providing best in class service, advice and hands-on fitting,” said Tracy Gibbons, Category Merchandise Manager of Sturtevant’s. “We live for SkiBonkers and the season it ushers in. From the moment the event kicks off we are in winter mode and excited to help get all ages and abilities out on the slopes.”

Dating back to 1978, SkiBonkers is now the only major preseason sale event of its kind in the PWN, and one of only a few across the country. Christy Sports LLC is honored to continue this long-standing tradition at Sturtevant’s to get outdoor enthusiasts stoked for the winter season and make the highest quality gear affordable for all.

“SkiBonkers is an annual tradition which we are dedicated to carrying on for so many good reasons. It always gets the entire outdoor community stoked for the winter season and allows us to make room for the newest gear in our stores, but most importantly we want to make winter sports more accessible,” said Matt Gold, CEO of Christy Sports LLC. “The SkiBonkers sale provides consumers across the country an affordable entry point to high quality ski and snowboard gear and helps them #stepoutside.”

Representatives from Ikon, Crystal, Summit at Snoqualmie, Sun Peaks, Mission Ridge and Big White will be onsite at the SkiBonkers event, furthering opportunities for snow lovers to get out on the slopes.

Christy Sports LLC is committed to giving back and creating a positive impact on the people, communities and environment surrounding us. Throughout the SkiBonkers event, Sturtevant’s will be asking guests to partner in taking meaningful action against climate change and saving our winters by offering an opportunity to donate to Protect Our Winters (POW) at the event location in Bellevue.

The kickoff of SkiBonkers also gives Sturtevant’s customers the chance to reserve their season ski and snowboard rentals. Season rental packages start at just $189 for kids and $329 for adults and sell out every season, so this is an incredible opportunity to secure your rental equipment early.

For more information on Sturtevant’s SkiBonkers including hours and access to VIP savings, visit https://www.sturtevants.com/pages/skibonkers

ABOUT CHRISTY SPORTS LLC

At Christy Sports, we help people #stepoutside - outside the predictable and expected walls of their comfort zone, and into a never-ending journey of progression. Driven by our unmatched passion for the outdoors, we are always advancing and creating new opportunities for even more people to #stepoutside. In-store and online, within our industry, and within the communities we serve, we bring a spirit of innovation to every aspect of what we do. We were founded in Colorado in 1958, but we’ve been chasing adventure for much longer. Skiing and snowboarding aren’t just a job for us, it’s a lifestyle. No matter your level, we strive to give you the best experience possible and invite you to #stepoutside with us. Because when we step outside together, we step forward.

Headquartered in Lakewood, Colorado, Christy Sports LLC is one of the leading outdoor specialty retailers in the nation with more than 60 locations in Colorado, Utah, New Mexico, Washington, and Montana. In addition to offering a broad selection of retail merchandise in its stores and e-commerce sites, Christy Sports is a leading provider of Rental and Equipment Services. During the spring and summer seasons, the Company operates highly professional outdoor businesses including Patio Furniture, Hiking, Cycling, Watersports and Tennis to further inspire and enable Christy Sports guests’ healthy lifestyles, and to leverage its operational infrastructure and passionate employee base.

