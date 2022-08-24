Public Review of Proposed National Occupational Standard for Cybersecurity Workforce

English French

OTTAWA, Aug. 24, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The CIO Strategy Council invites stakeholders to share and provide their input on a draft national standard that specifies minimum core requirements for the qualification of entry-level cybersecurity professionals. Our recent experience with the COVID-19 pandemic has exposed the need for cybersecurity across a vast range of technologies and across all sectors. It is important to note that cybersecurity is more than just about systems, it is also about the people who connect with those systems.



The draft national standard, CAN/CIOSC 112- National Occupational Standard for Cybersecurity Workforce, will be available on the CIO Strategy Council website until October 21st 2022. After the public review period closes, Technical Committee 3: Digital Skills will review and disposition all comments received.

You are invited to comment on the proposed National Standard of Canada that will help support the future of the digital economy. It will outline a framework for describing the national occupational standards for core cybersecurity work for the Canadian labour market and will positively affect the lives of connected Canadians.

“This proposed national occupational standard will help organizations in the digital society better define the cybersecurity talent they need and recognize cybersecurity professionals as a new role with distinct responsibilities to prevent and protect organizations from cyber threats and attacks. These responsibilities, among many others, will include assessing the risks of cyber threats, advising on effective security measures, and ensuring data and systems are safe and secure. It will be a gamechanger for many Canadian organizations who employ cybersecurity professionals, educators who train them, and individuals who are interested in pursuing a career in cybersecurity.”

– Randy Purse, Senior Cybersecurity Advisor, Rogers Cybersecure Catalyst, Toronto Metropolitan University

“Cybersecurity remains an emerging and evolving field of work. It has not been well defined in occupational terms and is often combined with other organizational roles. Cybersecurity is not just about technical systems, it’s also about people, their behaviour and how they connect and engage with those systems. I encourage everyone to join the conversation and help shape the requirements that will define cybersecurity talent in this emerging field and that will positively affect the lives of connected Canadians and support the future of the digital economy.”

– Darryl Kingston, Senior Director, CIO Strategy Council

