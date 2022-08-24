Online Education Market Size is projected to reach USD 198.9 Billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 23.12%: Straits Research

New York, United States, Aug. 24, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Online education imparts knowledge to students via electronic means, such as videos, audio, e-books, AR/VR, or any other electronic means. Online education provides students with numerous advantages, including a low cost of education and specialized course learning. Moreover, e-learning has become integral to most organizations because it improves employee performance.

The rise in remote learning during the pandemic and demand for low-cost, convenient learning systems contribute positively to market expansion. In addition, the increasing use of AI and machine learning in e-learning systems contributes to the market's global development. However, factors such as the absence of face-to-face interactions in e-learning systems and the requirement for greater self-motivation restrain the expansion of the e-learning market. It is anticipated that several emerging trends, including microlearning, gamification, and adaptive learning, will present lucrative opportunities for the market's expansion.





Internet Adoption and Growing Demand for Online Learning Drives the Global Market

Internet penetration has exploded as technology and infrastructure have developed worldwide, allowing individuals and businesses to reach new heights. The education industry has outgrown other sectors in the digital disruption by offering distance learning courses to all ages. Many students use online education technologies to fulfill their educational needs without leaving their homes, offices, or cities, which are cost-effective and a great online tool contributing to the growth of the online education market .

Development of skills and increased employment opportunities are the primary forces behind expanding the market for online education. Students emphasize developing their skills to advance their careers and add depth to their knowledge. As a result, it is anticipated that the growth of the online education market will be fueled by the increased adoption of skill development through online certifications on digitized platforms, particularly in tier 1 cities.

Integrating Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning in Online Education Creates Tremendous Opportunities

AI and machine learning have increased on e-learning platforms because they allow for the customization of content based on each student's prior knowledge. AI and ML can quickly analyze large amounts of data and identify patterns and trends to optimize and improve learning experiences. It simplifies, accelerates, and increases course adaptability without sacrificing quality. Automatic translation and localization have improved eLearning development. Multilingual content can be developed for multinational corporations with branches in various nations or the increasingly common occurrence of multinational corporations working with remote teams who speak different languages.





Report Scope

Report Metric Details Market Size USD 198.9 billion by 2030 CAGR 23.12% (2022-2030) Historical Data 2019-2020 Base Year 2021 Forecast Period 2022-2030 Segments Covered Component Type, Product Type, End-Users and Region Geographies Covered North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, LAME and Rest of the World Key Companies Profiled/Vendors Lynda.com (US), Tata interactive systems (India), Mcgraw-hill education (US), Blackboard inc. (US), Aptara inc. (US), Powerschool group LLC (US), K12 inc. (US), Udacity, inc. (US), Cisco Systems, inc. (US), Skills2learn ltd. (UK), City & guilds group (UK), Citrix education inc. (US), Centerpoint systems inc. (US), Docebo (Canada), Adobe systems inc. (US), Articulate Global, inc. (US), Cornerstone on demand, inc. (US), Key Market Opportunities Growth in the Use of Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning to Boost Market Opportunities Key Market Drivers Growing Internet Penetration to Boost Market Progress

Regional Analysis

North America will dominate the global online education market during the forecast period. The main reason is the presence of a well-established infrastructure and a highly skilled labor force.

Asia-Pacific will emerge as the second dominating region in the global online education market during the forecast period. The factors responsible for the growth of the Asian-Pacific market will be the increasing usage of the internet and the rising adoption of smartphones .





Key Highlights

Low Income and Internet Accessibility to Restrict Market Growth

Growth in the Use of Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning to Boost Market Opportunities

The global online education market’s major key players are



Lynda.com (US)

Tata interactive systems (India)

Mcgraw-hill education (US)

Blackboard inc. (US)

Aptara inc. (US)

Powerschool group LLC (US)

K12 inc. (US)

Udacity, inc. (US)

Cisco Systems, inc. (US)

Skills2learn ltd. (UK)

City & guilds group (UK)

Citrix education inc. (US)

Centerpoint systems inc. (US)

Docebo (Canada)

Adobe systems inc. (US)

Articulate Global, inc. (US)

Cornerstone on demand, inc. (US)

Learning pool (UK)

Microsoft Corporation (US)

Sap Se (Germany)

Adobe systems inc. (US)

Saba Software (US)

Oracle Corporation (US)

KallidUS ltd. (UK)

Edmodo (US)





Global Online Education Market: Segmentation

By Component Type

Hardware

Software

By Product Type

Content

services

Based on learning

Synchronous

Asynchronous.

By End-Users

K-12

Higher education

Industry and professionals

By Regions

North America

Asia-Pacific

Europe





Market News

May 2022- Class Reached Definitive Agreement to Acquire Anthology's Blackboard Collaborate. Anthology, a provider of education solutions that support the entire learner lifecycle, and Class Technologies Inc., a leader in the synchronous virtual classroom space, have announced that they have signed a definitive agreement for Class to acquire Anthology's Blackboard Collaborate virtual classroom tool.





News Media

This is Why Online Education is Better Than the Offline Model





