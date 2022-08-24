1stDibs to Present at the 2022 Evercore ISI 2nd Annual Technology Conference

NEW YORK, Aug. 24, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- 1stdibs.com, Inc. (Nasdaq: DIBS), a leading marketplace for extraordinary design, announced today that CEO David Rosenblatt and CFO Tom Etergino will present at the Evercore ISI 2nd Annual Technology Conference on Wednesday, September 7, 2022 at 12:00pm Eastern Time.



A live webcast and replay of these sessions will be featured on the company's Investor Relations website (investors.1stdibs.com).

About 1stDibs

1stDibs is a leading online marketplace for connecting design lovers with highly coveted sellers and makers of vintage, antique, and contemporary furniture, home décor, art, jewelry, watches and fashion.

