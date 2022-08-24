Clear Blue Technologies Announces Q2 2022 Financial Results

TORONTO, Aug. 24, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Clear Blue Technologies International Inc. (“Clear Blue” and the “Company”) (TSXV: CBLU) (FRA: 0YA) (OTCQB: CBUTF), the Smart Off-Grid Company™, announces its financial results for the quarter ended June 30, 2022 (“Q2 2022”). A complete set of Financial Statements and Management’s Discussion & Analysis (“MD&A”) has been filed at www.sedar.com. All dollar amounts are denominated in Canadian dollars.



Key Financial Results

On a Trailing Four Quarter (“TFQ”) basis:

Revenue was $5,886,453, a 24% decrease over the TFQ ending Q2 2021. The comparative period ending June 30, 2021, benefited from higher-than-average revenue for Q1 2021 and Q4 2020 due to large initial deployments with a telecom infrastructure operator in Africa. Normalized for these deployments, TFQ revenue would have decreased by 6%;

Gross profit percentage was up 6% to 34% from 27% in the previous period. This represented a gross profit of $1,984,809 as compared to $2,100,743 for the previous period; Non-IFRS Adjusted EBITDA was $(3,141,266) versus $(3,018,375) for the previous TFQ, a 4% decrease. This slight decrease is mainly attributable to lower sales, partially offset by a higher gross margin percentage.





For Q2 2022:

Revenues were $782,101, down 3% versus Q2 2022. Q2 is generally a seasonally low quarter for the Company, and revenue was relatively flat with the prior year;

Bookings were $ 2,104,309 up 37% from $1,536,118 as of December 31, 2021;

Recurring revenue comprised $358,250 of the quarter’s revenue compared to $134,011 in Q2 2021, a 167% increase. Recurring revenue is expected to increase yearly as more units are deployed;

Gross profit was $277,295 or 36% compared to $304,283 or 38% for Q2 2021;

Quarterly Non-IFRS Adjusted EBITDA was $(989,498) versus $(833,495) in Q2 2021 a 19% decrease from Q2 2021. This was mostly a result of increased travel and marketing-related expenses as customers returned to in-person meetings.



At the end of the quarter, the Company also closed a $4-million interest-free non-dilutive financing agreement with the Government of Canada through the Federal Economic Development Agency for Southern Ontario (“FedDev Ontario”). The funds from this financing will begin with an estimated $1.75M in Q3 2022 and the remainder facility over a 21-month period until March 2024.

Management Commentary and Outlook

During Q2, a period of continued market uncertainty, Clear Blue strengthened its balance sheet by nearly $6 million, which positions the Company to execute in the typically seasonally stronger second half of the year. Clear Blue raised funds through two tranches of financing totalling approximately $1.6 million. This funding will contribute to R&D, and sales and marketing. This financing will be drawn upon over a 21-month period until March 2024. Repayment begins in 2025, continues to 2031, and carries 0% interest. This funding will help Clear Blue bring its Pico-Grid product to market for use in satellite Wi-Fi and IoT applications.

“Clear Blue continues to work with many customers and partners for new opportunities and markets. Our new Pico-Grid product, our partnerships in the satellite sector, and our telecom offerings with our Smart Nano-Grid product have proven the benefits of our innovative technology and value proposition,” said Miriam Tuerk, CEO. “The current global slowdown is impacting us in the short term, and we are ruthlessly managing expenses and working on ever stronger cash positions to ensure we can continue to execute on our plan. As we move into the fall, we are entering our busy period with the remainder of the year, as in previous periods, expected to show stronger sales.”

Conference Call

The Company will host a conference call to discuss its latest financial results at 11:00 AM Eastern Time (Canada/U.S.) on Thursday, August 25, 2022. Those interested can register at https://us06web.zoom.us/webinar/register/WN_iR6lx6AHRAKz9hwWCO415w

For more information, contact:

Miriam Tuerk, Co-Founder and CEO

+1 416 433 3952

investors@clearbluetechnologies.com

www.clearbluetechnologies.com/en/investors

Nikhil Thadani, Sophic Capital

+1 437 836 9669

Nik@SophicCapital.com

About Clear Blue Technologies International

Clear Blue Technologies International, the Smart Off-Grid™ company, was founded on a vision of delivering clean, managed, “wireless power” to meet the global need for reliable, low-cost, solar and hybrid power for lighting, telecom, security, Internet of Things devices, and other mission-critical systems. Today, Clear Blue has thousands of systems under management across 37 countries, including the U.S. and Canada. (TSXV: CBLU) (FRA: 0YA) (OTCQB: CBUTF)

