SHAREHOLDER ALERT: Pomerantz Law Firm Investigates Claims On Behalf of Investors of I-Mab - IMAB

NEW YORK, Aug. 24, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Pomerantz LLP is investigating claims on behalf of investors of I-Mab ("I-Mab" or the "Company") (NASDAQ: IMAB).



The investigation concerns whether I-Mab and certain of its officers and/or directors have engaged in securities fraud or other unlawful business practices.

On or around January 17, 2020, I-Mab conducted its initial public offering (“IPO”), selling more than 7 million American depositary shares (“ADSs”) priced at $14.00 per ADS. Then, on August 16, 2022, the Company disclosed in a filing with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission that its collaboration partner “AbbVie will discontinue the global Phase 1b study of [I-Mab’s] lemzoparlimab combination therapy with azacitidine (‘AZA’) and venetoclax, in patients with myelodysplastic syndrome (‘MDS’) and acute myelocytic leukemia (‘AML’).”

On this news, I-Mab’s ADS price fell $1.14 per ADS, or 14.3%, to close at $6.83 per ADS on August 17, 2022, representing a decline of 51.21% from the IPO price.

