Hyperfine to Participate in Upcoming Investor Conferences

GUILFORD, Conn., Aug. 24, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Hyperfine (Nasdaq: HYPR), the creator of Swoop®, the world's first FDA-cleared portable MRI system™, today announced that management will present at two upcoming conferences:



Scott Huennekens, Interim President and Chief Executive Officer, and Alok Gupta, Chief Financial Officer, will present at the virtual Gilmartin Group Emerging Growth Company Showcase on Wednesday, August 31 st , at 1:00 PM EDT. Interested parties may access a live webcast of the presentation at: https://kvgo.com/corporate-services/hyperfine-aug-2022



, at 1:00 PM EDT. Interested parties may access a live webcast of the presentation at: https://kvgo.com/corporate-services/hyperfine-aug-2022 Alok Gupta, Chief Financial Officer and Khan Siddiqui, Chief Medical Officer and Chief Strategy Officer will present at the 2022 Wells Fargo Healthcare Conference on Thursday September 8th, at 9:10 AM EDT. Interested parties may access a live and archived version of the presentation at https://investors.hyperfine.io.



An archived version of both presentations will be available on the “Investors” section of the company’s website at: https://investors.hyperfine.io.

About Hyperfine

Hyperfine, Inc. is the groundbreaking medical device company that created Swoop, the world’s first FDA-cleared portable MRI system. Hyperfine designed Swoop to enable rapid diagnoses and treatment for every patient regardless of income, resources, or location, pushing the boundaries of conventional imaging technology and expanding patient access to life-saving care. The Swoop Portable MR Imaging System produces high-quality images at a lower magnetic field strength, allowing clinicians to quickly scan, diagnose, and treat patients in various clinical settings. Swoop can be wheeled directly to the patient’s bedside, plugged into a standard electrical wall outlet, and controlled by an iPad®. Designed as a complementary system to conventional MRIs at a fraction of the cost, Swoop captures images in minutes, providing critical decision-making capabilities in emergency departments (ED), operating rooms (OR) outside the sterile field, and intensive care units (ICU), among others.

Investor Contact

Marissa Bych

Gilmartin Group LLC

marissa@gilmartinir.com