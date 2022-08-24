Intelligent Document Processing Market Size is projected to reach USD 6.38 Billion by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 35.4%: Straits Research

New York, United States, Aug. 24, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- In the wake of the digital era, businesses are increasingly looking for technological solutions to enhance the pace of document processing. Therefore, the words "intelligent" and "document processing" come together to form " Intelligent document processing (IDP )" IDP is an Intelligent Process Automation (IPA), in which technologies like Machine Learning (ML), Natural Language Processing (NLP), and Image Recognition (ICR) are used to automate document processing activities that would otherwise need human intelligence.





The AI application for document processing has accelerated due to advancements in AI and easy tools. Businesses receive a massive amount of semi-structured and unstructured data in the form of sales orders, invoices, and customer communications. It is challenging to arrange data using rule-based automation tools, thus, businesses use intelligent document processing solutions to handle surplus data and data mining to increase the analysis quality.

The rising need for enterprises to process large volumes of semi-structured and unstructured documents with more accuracy and speed, increasing investments in digitalization, and the adoption of cloud-based document processing solutions are the major factors in driving the growth of the Intelligent document processing market.





Report Scope

Report Metric Details Market Size USD 6,382.52 million by 2027 CAGR 35.4% (2021-2027) Historical Data 2019-2020 Base Year 2021 Forecast Period 2022-2027 Forecast Units Value (USD Billion ) Report Coverage Revenue Forecast, Competitive Landscape, Growth Factors, and Trends Segments Covered Component, Deployment Mode, Technology, End-User, and Regions Geographies Covered North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, LAME, and the Rest of the World Key Companies Profiled/Vendors ABBYY, IBM, Kofax, WorkFusion, Automation Anywhere, Appian, UiPath, Datamatics, AntWorks, Parascript, Hyperscience, OpenText, Hyland, Extract Systems, Infrrd, Celaton, HCL Technologies, Kodak Alaris, Rossum, InData Labs, Ephesoft, IRIS, Evolution AI, BIS, and AmyGB, Key Market Opportunities Rising Demand For Intelligent Document Processing In Technology Industry Key Market Drivers Increase in Semi-Structured and Unstructured Document Processing in Organizations

Key Highlights

The global intelligent document processing market size was valued at USD 1035.81 million in 2021 and is projected to reach USD 6,382.52 million by 2027 with a CAGR of 35.4% during 2021–2027.

was valued at USD in 2021 and is projected to reach USD with a during 2021–2027. Advanced Technologies in Document Processing subjected to Drive the Market Growth

Increase in Semi-Structured and Unstructured Document Processing in Organizations





Regional Overview

North America Projected to Dominate the Market in Future

During the projected period, the North American region is projected to become the biggest market share owner worldwide. The U.S., Canada, and Mexico account for the maximum market share in this region. Regional firms are leading the way in machine learning, artificial intelligence, computer vision, and natural language processing, which is assisting the market's expansion. Another key factor in North America's adoption of intelligent document processing is the existence of major companies such as Kofax, WorkFusion, ABBYY, IBM, Automation Anywhere, Parascript, Extract Systems, and Hyland.





The prominent players in the intelligent document processing market include

ABBYY

IBM

Kofax

WorkFusion

Automation Anywhere

Appian

UiPath

Datamatics

AntWorks

Parascript

Hyperscience

OpenText

Hyland

Extract Systems

Infrrd

Celaton

HCL Technologies

Kodak Alaris

Rossum

InData Labs

Ephesoft

IRIS

Evolution AI

BIS

AmyGB





Market Segmentation

By Components

Solution

Service

By Deployment Mode

Cloud

On-premises

By Technology

Natural Language Processing (NLP)

Optical Character Recognition (OCR)

Machine Learning (ML)

Artificial Intelligence (AI)

Robotic Process Automation (RPA)

Google Vision

Deep Learning (DL)

By End-Use

BFSI

Government

Healthcare and Life Sciences

Retail and E-Commerce

Manufacturing

Transportation and Logistics

Others

By Regions

North America

Europe

Asia-Pacific

South America

The Middle East and Africa





Market News

In March 2021 , ABBYY launched the no-code platform Vantage 2 and AI Marketplace to reconceptualize digital transformation. Vantage 2 delivers ready-to-use AI skills for intelligent automation. The ABBYY Marketplace allows users to incorporate cognitive skills to accelerate their automation initiatives.

, ABBYY launched the no-code platform Vantage 2 and AI Marketplace to reconceptualize digital transformation. Vantage 2 delivers ready-to-use AI skills for intelligent automation. The ABBYY Marketplace allows users to incorporate cognitive skills to accelerate their automation initiatives. In July 2019, IBM enhanced the Datacap version 9.1.6. The new version updates OCR/A engine files, supports SQL Server, and improves the image ruleset for changing the color depth of an image.





