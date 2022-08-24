New Klondike Announces Revocation of Cease Trade Order

TORONTO, Aug. 24, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- New Klondike Exploration Ltd. (the "Company" or “New Klondike”) announces that the cease trade order issued by the British Columbia Securities Commission on April 7, 2016 was revoked on August 22, 2022, the cease trade order issued by the Alberta Securities Commission was revoked on August 22, 2022, the cease trade order issued by the Ontario Securities Commission on April 4, 2016 was revoked on August 22, 2022, and the cease trader order issued by the Autorité des marchés financiers on April 5, 2016 and April 20, 2016 was revoked on August 22, 2022.



The 2016 cease trade orders were issued as a result of the Company's failure to file annual audited financial statements, annual management discussion and analysis and certification of its annual filings for the year ended November 30, 2015 with relevant securities regulatory authorities within the time frame prescribed by National Instrument 51-102.

The required continuous disclosure documents of the Company have now been filed and are available for review by interested parties on the SEDAR filing system.

ON BEHALF OF THE BOARD

“Charles Liu”

Chief Executive Officer



This press release is not an offer or a solicitation of an offer of securities.

Information set forth in this press release may contain forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are statements that relate to future, not past events. In this context, forward-looking statements often address a company's expected future business and financial performance, and often contain words such as "anticipate", "believe", "plan", "estimate", "expect", and "intend", statements that an action or event "may", "might", "could", "should", or "will" be taken or occur, or other similar expressions. By their nature, forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors which may cause our actual results, performance or achievements, or other future events, to be materially different from any future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. Such factors include, among others, risks associated with project development; the need for additional financing; operational risks; fluctuations in commodity prices; title matters; environmental liability claims and insurance; reliance on key personnel; the absence of dividends; competition; dilution; the volatility of our common share price and volume; and tax consequences to Canadian and U.S. Shareholders. Forward-looking statements are made based on management's beliefs, estimates and opinions on the date that statements are made and the Company undertakes no obligation to update forward-looking statements if these beliefs, estimates and opinions or other circumstances should change. Investors are cautioned against attributing undue certainty to forward-looking statements.

Contact:

Derrick Weyrauch

416-317-3773