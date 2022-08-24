Duck Creek to Expand Market-specific Offerings in APAC Region

Boston, Aug. 24, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Duck Creek Technologies (NASDAQ: DCT), the intelligent solutions provider defining the future of property and casualty (P&C) insurance, today announces continued investment and expansion in the Asia-Pacific (APAC) region. As part of this investment, Duck Creek’s APAC regional product development team has released the first of many planned software packages and implementation accelerators localized for the New Zealand insurance market.

“Our growing success in the Australian market is a launchpad to deliver a market-leading insurance solution with country-specific content made for the New Zealand market,” said Ella Jurotte, Product Manager for Asia Pacific at Duck Creek Technologies.

Duck Creek’s local offerings will be made available to all of its New Zealand customers via the company’s Solution Centre, with the first release including the New Zealand Base Layer and the Geographic Format New Zealand accelerator available on the Content Exchange.

Duck Creek’s New Zealand base layer includes:

Address block support for New Zealand across Policy, Party and Claims

Policy and billing rating structures in line with New Zealand Government Guidelines for: Goods and Services Tax (GST) New Zealand Earthquake Commission (EQC) Fire and Emergency New Zealand (FENZ)

IRD number field to Party demographics

NZBN number field to Party demographics

Bank account formats in line with New Zealand country requirements

“We are investing in local content to de-risk our client implementations and ongoing maintenance. In line with this philosophy, we are proud to release our New Zealand Layer for Duck Creek's core suite of products,” said Shaji Sethu, Managing Director for the Asia Pacific at Duck Creek Technologies. “Launching the local layer demonstrates our commitment to the region and the investments we are making through our regional product development teams, as we strive to decrease the total cost of ownership for our SaaS customers.”

About Duck Creek Technologies

Duck Creek Technologies (NASDAQ: DCT) is the intelligent solutions provider defining the future of the property and casualty (P&C) and general insurance industry. We are the platform upon which modern insurance systems are built, enabling the industry to capitalize on the power of the cloud to run agile, intelligent, and evergreen operations. Authenticity, purpose, and transparency are core to Duck Creek, and we believe insurance should be there for individuals and businesses when, where, and how they need it most. Our market-leading solutions are available on a standalone basis or as a full suite, and all are available via Duck Creek OnDemand. Visit http://www.duckcreek.com/ to learn more. Follow Duck Creek on our social channels for the latest information – LinkedIn and Twitter.