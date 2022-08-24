Canadian Net REIT Announces its Results for the Quarter Ended June 30, 2022, and Q4 2022 Monthly Distributions

English French

MONTRÉAL, Aug. 24, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- (TSX-V: NET.UN) Canadian Net Real Estate Investment Trust (“Canadian Net” or the “Trust”) announces its results for the quarter ended June 30th, 2022, and monthly distributions for the months of October, November and December 2022.



RESULTS

For the quarter ended June 30th, 2022, Canadian Net reported funds from operations per unit1 ("FFO per unit") of $0.160 compared to $0.149 per unit for the quarter ended June 30th, 2021, an increase of 7%. Funds from Operations1 (“FFO”) was $3,292,197, an increase of 27% relative to $2,596,669 in Q2 2021.

During Q2 2022, the Trust’s property rental income was $5,874,942 compared to $4,681,568 in Q2 2021, an increase of 25%. Net Operating Income1 (“NOI”) was $4,512,576 compared to $3,412,257 in Q2 2021, an increase of 32%.

Canadian Net also recorded a net income attributable to unitholders of $1,876,330 compared to $6,220,770 in Q2 2021.

For the six-month period ended June 30th, 2022, Canadian Net reported FFO per unit1 of $0.311 compared to $0.288 per unit for the same period in 2021, an increase of 8%. FFO1 was $6,362,475, an increase of 26% relative to $5,029,936 for the six-month period ended June 30th, 2021.

During the period, the Trust’s property rental income was $11,306,637 compared to $9,135,359 for the same period in 2021, an increase of 24%. NOI1 was $8,720,335 compared to $6,691,671 for the same period in 2021, an increase of 30%.

Canadian Net also recorded a net income attributable to unitholders of $3,357,316 compared to $6,444,443 for the same period in 2021.

The FFO increase was primarily due to the impact of the newly acquired properties, partially offset by interest on mortgages associated with said properties. On the rental income and NOI sides, the increases can be explained by the impact of the newly acquired properties. Finally, the net income variance can be attributed to the impact of NOI1 from newly acquired properties, partially offset by interest on mortgages associated with said properties, as well as the change in fair value of investment properties.

DISTRIBUTIONS

Canadian Net announces that it will make monthly cash distributions of $0.0283 per unit, representing $0.34 per unit on an annualized basis, on October 31st, November 30th, and December 30th, 2022, to unitholders of record on October 14th, November 15th, and December 15th, 2022, respectively.

Jason Parravano, President and CEO says: “We are pleased to share another quarter of continued growth which was complemented by the acquisition of four properties at the end of May. As we head into the second half of the year, we continued to add some new names to the tenant roster, such as the most recent acquisitions of a Midas and Rona property in New Brunswick and Quebec, respectively.”

The tables below represent other financial highlights as well as the reconciliations of certain non-IFRS measures for the periods ended June 30th, 2022, and its comparative period. This information should be read in conjunction with the Consolidated Financial Statements and MD&A for the quarter ended June 30th, 2022, and the Consolidated Financial Statements and MD&A for the quarter ended June 30th, 2021.

SUMMARY OF SELECTED FINANCIAL INFORMATION

6 months Periods ended June 30 2022 2021 Δ % Financial info Property rental income 11,306,637 9,135,359 2,171,278 24% Net income and comprehensive income 3,357,316 6,444,443 (3,087,127) (48%) NOI(1) 8,720,335 6,691,671 2,028,664 30% FFO(1) 6,362,475 5,029,936 1,332,539 26% AFFO(1) 6,035,544 4,632,317 1,403,227 30% EBITDA(1) 6,146,534 8,514,796 (2,368,262) (28%) Adjusted EBITDA(1) 8,752,899 6,776,356 1,976,543 29% Investment properties 284,910,061 209,636,216 75,273,845 36% Adjusted investment properties(1) 331,777,459 249,533,216 82,244,243 33% Total assets 309,658,889 232,046,925 77,611,964 33% Mortgages 139,116,692 109,085,985 30,030,707 28% Long-term debt 45,000 60,000 (15,000) (25%) Current portion of mortgages and long term-debt 14,644,888 9,016,057 5,628,831 62% Credit facilities 11,605,000 6,470,000 5,135,000 79% Total convertible debentures 8,523,401 8,314,560 208,841 3% Total equity 132,067,830 94,579,889 37,487,941 40% Weighted average units o/s - basic 20,435,409 17,442,846 2,992,563 17% Amounts on a per unit basis FFO(1) 0.311 0.288 0.023 8% AFFO(1) 0.295 0.266 0.030 11% Distributions 0.170 0.150 0.020 13% (1) This is a non-IFRS financial measure that does not have any standardized IFRS meaning and as such may not be comparable to other issuers. Refer to section “Non-IFRS financial measures”.

NON-IFRS FINANCIAL MEASURES

The Trust’s consolidated financial statements are prepared in accordance with International Financial Reporting Standards ("IFRS"). In this press release, as a complement to results provided in accordance with IFRS, the Trust discloses and discusses certain non-IFRS financial measures: FFO, FFO per unit, AFFO, AFFO per unit, NOI, and Adjusted Investment Properties. These non-IFRS measures are not defined by IFRS, do not have a standardized meaning, and may not be comparable with similar measures presented by other issuers. Canadian Net has presented such non-IFRS measures as management of the Trust believes they are relevant measures of Canadian Net's underlying operating performance and debt management. Non-IFRS measures should not be considered as alternatives to net income, cash generated from (utilized in) operating activities, or comparable metrics determined in accordance with IFRS as indicators of the Trust's performance, liquidity, cash flow, and profitability. Information appearing in this news release is a select summary of results. This news release should be read in conjunction with the condensed consolidated financial statements and MD&A for the Trust. Please refer to the "Non IFRS Financial Measures" section in Canadian Net’s management's discussion and analysis for the period ended June 30, 2022, available under Canadian Net's profile on SEDAR at www.sedar.com for a full description of these measures and, where applicable, a reconciliation to the most directly comparable measure calculated in accordance with IFRS. Such explanation is incorporated by reference herein.

In addition, below are the reconciling tables for the non-IFRS measures used in this press release.

Reconciliation of Investment Properties to Adjusted Investment Properties

As at June 30 2022 2021 Δ Investment Properties Developed properties 284,910,061 209,636,216 36% Joint Venture Ownership(1) Developed properties 43,486,817 35,373,916 23% Properties under development 3,380,581 4,523,084 (25%) Adjusted Investment Properties(2) 331,777,459 249,533,216 33% (1) Represents Canadian Net’s proportionate share (2) This is a non-IFRS financial measure that does not have any standardized IFRS meaning and as such may not be comparable to other issuers. Refer to section “Non-IFRS financial measures”

Results of Operations

3 months 6 months Periods ended June 30 2022 2021 Δ 2022 2021 Δ Rental Income 5,874,942 4,681,568 1,193,374 11,306,637 9,135,359 2,171,278 Operating costs (1,362,366) (1,269,311) (93,055) (2,586,302) (2,443,688) (142,614) Net Operating Income(1) 4,512,576 3,412,257 1,100,319 8,720,335 6,691,671 2,028,664 Share of net income (loss) from investments in joint ventures (1,560) 907,047 (908,607) 1,054,540 105,423 949,117 Increase/(decrease) in fair values of investment properties (1,566,191) 4,658,162 (6,224,353) (3,057,601) 3,207,396 (6,264,997) Financial expenses 849,219 2,537,135 (1,687,916) 2,518,155 2,835,883 (317,728) Administrative expenses 213,213 208,281 4,932 450,492 413,713 36,779 Unit-based compensation 6,063 11,280 (5,217) 391,311 310,451 80,860 Net income and comprehensive income 1,876,330 6,220,770 (4,344,440) 3,357,316 6,444,443 (3,087,127) FFO(1) 3,292,197 2,596,669 27% 6,362,475 5,029,936 26% FFO per unit(1) 0.160 0.149 7% 0.311 0.288 8% Weighted avg. units o/s Basic 20,549,534 17,465,066 3,084,468 20,435,409 17,442,846 2,992,563 (1) This is a non-IFRS financial measure that does not have any standardized IFRS meaning and as such may not be comparable to other issuers. Refer to section “Non-IFRS financial measures”

Reconciliation Of Net Income to Funds From Operations

3 months 6 months Periods ended June 30 2022 2021 Δ 2022 2021 Δ Net income attributable to unitholders 1,876,330 6,220,770 (4,344,440) 3,357,316 6,444,443 (3,087,127) Δ in value of investment properties 1,566,191 (4,658,162) 6,224,353 3,057,601 (3,207,396) 6,264,997 Δ in value of investment properties in joint ventures 461,165 (447,461) 908,626 (172,690) 718,486 (891,176) Unit based compensation 6,063 11,280 (5,217) 391,311 310,451 80,860 Δ fair value adjustments on derivative financial instruments (617,552) 1,463,847 (2,081,399) (278,546) 750,470 (1,029,016) Interest on the lease liability - 7,184 (7,184) 7,483 14,271 (6,788) Income taxes - (789) 789 - (789) 789 FFO(1) 3,292,197 2,596,669 27% 6,362,475 5,029,936 26% FFO per unit(1) 0.160 0.149 7% 0.311 0.288 8% Distributions 1,745,238 1,310,183 435,055 3,470,168 2,617,333 852,835 Distributions per unit 0.085 0.075 13% 0.170 0.150 13% FFO per unit(1)- after distributions 0.075 0.074 2% 0.141 0.138 2% Distributions per unit as a % of FFO per unit(1) 53% 50% 3% 55% 52% 3% Weighted avg. units o/s Basic 20,549,534 17,465,066 3,084,468 20,435,409 17,442,846 2,992,563 (1) This is a non-IFRS financial measure that does not have any standardized IFRS meaning and as such may not be comparable to other issuers. Refer to section “Non-IFRS financial measures”

Adjusted Funds from Operations

3 months 6 months Periods ended June 30 2022 2021 Δ 2022 2021 Δ FFO (1) 3,292,197 2,596,669 695,528 6,362,475 5,029,936 1,332,539 Amortization of finance charges included in interest expense - - - - - - Straight-line rent adjustment(2) (125,135) (157,021) 31,886 (242,955) (305,311) 62,356 Maintenance/cap-ex on existing properties (55,264) (43,875) (11,389) (83,976) (92,308) 8,332 Leasing costs on existing properties - - - - - - Debt extinguishment penalties - - - - - - AFFO(1) 3,111,798 2,395,773 30% 6,035,544 4,632,317 30% AFFO per unit(1) 0.151 0.137 10% 0.295 0.266 11% Distributions per unit 0.085 0.075 13% 0.170 0.150 13% AFFO per unit(1) - after distributions 0.066 0.062 7% 0.125 0.116 8% Distributions per unit(1) as a % of AFFO per unit(1) 56% 55% 1% 58% 56% 2% Weighted avg. units o/s Basic 20,549,534 17,465,066 3,084,468 20,435,409 17,442,846 2,992,563 (1) This is a non-IFRS financial measure that does not have any standardized IFRS meaning and as such may not be comparable to other issuers. Refer to section “Non-IFRS financial measures” (2) Adjusted for the proportionate share of equity accounted investments

Reconciliation of Net Income to EBITDA

3 months 6 months Periods ended June 30 2022 2021 Δ 2022 2021 Δ Net income attributable to unitholders 1,876,330 6,220,770 (4,344,440) 3,357,316 6,444,443 (3,087,127) Net interest expense 1,467,821 1,074,761 393,060 2,792,463 2,084,172 708,291 Interest on the lease liability - (7,184) 7,184 (7,483) (14,271) 6,788 Income taxes - (789) 789 - (789) 789 Other financial charges (1,050) (1,473) 423 4,238 1,241 2,997 EBITDA(1) 3,343,101 7,286,085 (3,942,984) 6,146,534 8,514,796 (2,368,262) Δ in value of investment properties 1,566,191 (4,658,162) 6,224,353 3,057,601 (3,207,396) 6,264,997 Δ in value of investment properties in joint ventures 461,165 (447,461) 908,626 (172,690) 718,486 (891,176) Δ in value of convertible debentures (524,026) 1,037,046 (1,561,072) (205,366) 437,793 (643,159) Δ in value of warrants (93,526) 426,801 (520,327) (73,180) 312,677 (385,857) Adjusted EBITDA(1) 4,752,905 3,644,309 30% 8,752,899 6,776,356 29% Interest expense 1,554,372 952,857 601,515 2,943,359 2,030,606 912,753 Principal repayments 1,082,045 794,980 287,065 2,104,942 1,587,490 517,452 Debt service requirements 2,636,417 1,747,837 51% 5,048,301 3,618,096 40% Interest coverage ratio based on adjusted EBITDA(1) 3.1x 3.8x (0.7x) 3.0x 3.3x (0.3x) Debt service coverage based on adjusted EBITDA(1) 1.8x 2.1x (0.3x) 1.7x 1.9x (0.2x) (1) This is a non-IFRS financial measure that does not have any standardized IFRS meaning and as such may not be comparable to other issuers. Refer to section “Non-IFRS financial measures”

EARNINGS WEBCAST

Canadian Net will host a webcast on August 25, 2022, at 10:00 am (EST) in order to discuss the results.

The link to join the webcast is the following: https://edge.media-server.com/mmc/p/a8257gqe

About Canadian Net – Canadian Net Real Estate Investment Trust is an open-ended trust that acquires and owns high-quality triple net and management-free commercial real estate properties.

Forward-Looking Statements - This press release contains forward-looking statements and information as defined by applicable securities laws. Canadian Net warns the reader that actual events may differ materially from current expectations due to known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from the results anticipated in such statements. Among these include the risks related to economic conditions, the risks associated with the local real estate market, the dependence to the financial condition of tenants, the uncertainties related to real estate activities, the changes in interest rates, the availability of financing in the form of debt or equity, the effects related to the adoption of new IFRS standards, as well as other risks and factors described from time to time in the documents filed by Canadian Net with securities regulators, including the management report. Canadian Net does not update or modify its forward-looking statements even if future events occur or for any other reason unless required by law or any regulatory authority.

