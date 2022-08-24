Oak Valley Community Bank Announces Promotion

OAKDALE, Calif., Aug. 24, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Oak Valley Community Bank, a wholly-owned subsidiary of Oak Valley Bancorp (NASDAQ: OVLY), announced the promotion of Tina Corgiat-Rey to Assistant Vice President, Branch Manager of the bank’s Patterson Branch.



Corgiat-Rey is a seasoned banker who joined Oak Valley with over 20 years of experience. She began her career with Oak Valley as a New Accounts Representative at the Patterson Branch when it opened in 2005. Her knowledge of banking and the local community, along with her keen customer service skills led to her promotion to Customer Service Manager in 2014 and she received the OVCB Award of Excellence that same year.

“This well-deserved promotion is a direct result of Tina’s demonstrated dedication to both the bank and our clients. Her passion for customer care and relationship building has strongly contributed to the success of the Patterson Branch, making her a natural choice as we continue to maintain and develop customer relationships in the area,” stated Julie DeHart, Executive Vice President, Retail Banking Group.

Corgiat-Rey is an active member of the Saint Vincent de Paul Society in Newman. She was born and raised in Newman where she resides with her husband Paul. In her free time, she enjoys kayaking, bike riding, camping, puzzles, and spending time with her children and grandchildren.

Oak Valley Bancorp operates Oak Valley Community Bank & their Eastern Sierra Community Bank division, through which it offers a variety of loan and deposit products to individuals and small businesses. They currently operate through 17 conveniently located branches: Oakdale, Turlock, Stockton, Patterson, Ripon, Escalon, Manteca, Tracy, Sacramento, two branches in Sonora, three branches in Modesto, and three branches in their Eastern Sierra division, which includes Bridgeport, Mammoth Lakes, and Bishop. The Company received regulatory approval to open a new office in Roseville, which is currently operating as a Loan Production Office and is expected to open as a full-service branch in the second half of the year.

For more information, call 1-866-844-7500 or visit www.ovcb.com .