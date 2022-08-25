Magnite to Participate in Upcoming Financial Conferences

NEW YORK, Aug. 24, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Magnite (Nasdaq: MGNI), the world's largest independent omnichannel sell-side advertising platform, today announced that members of its executive team will participate in the following financial conferences:



Annual Technology Conference in New York City on Wednesday, September 7, 2022. Management will present at 9:30 a.m. ET and host in-person investor meetings. Benchmark Consumer/Media/Entertainment Conference in New York City on Thursday, September 8, 2022. Management will host in-person investor meetings.

A live webcast of the Evercore ISI presentation will be available in the “Events & Presentations” section of Magnite’s investor relations website at http://investor.magnite.com. The webcast will be available for replay following the conclusion of the live presentation for 90 days.

About Magnite

We’re Magnite (NASDAQ: MGNI), the world’s largest independent sell-side advertising platform. Publishers use our technology to monetize their content across all screens and formats including CTV, online video, display, and audio. The world's leading agencies and brands trust our platform to access brand-safe, high-quality ad inventory and execute billions of advertising transactions each month. Anchored in bustling New York City, sunny Los Angeles, mile high Denver, historic London, and down under in Sydney, Magnite has offices across North America, EMEA, LATAM, and APAC.

