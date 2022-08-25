Medivolve Announces Launch of Investor Awareness Campaign and Refiling of Q2 2022 Financial Statements

TORONTO, Aug. 24, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Medivolve Inc. (“Medivolve” or the “Company”) (NEO: MEDV; OTC: COPRF; FRA: 4NC) is pleased to announce the launch of an investor marketing campaign to raise awareness of the Company in the investing community. The Company also announces that it has amended and refiled its condensed interim consolidated financial statements (the “Q2 2022 Financials”) and corresponding management’s discussion and analysis (the “Q2 2022 MDA”) for the six-month period ended June 30, 2022.



Wallstreet Investor Club

Medivolve has entered into a services agreement with Lion Capital Investment Limited (“Lion”), pursuant to which Lion will provide marketing services under the trade name Wallstreet Investor Club for a period of six months for a fee of US$250,000. Lion is a marketing consultant based in the Cayman Islands. Lion has an exclusive partnership with Zemanta for content distribution and ad platforms, which gives Lion access to a multitude of other sites. Neither Lion nor any of its principals currently own any securities, directly or indirectly, of the Company or have any intention to acquire any such securities.

Refiled Q2 2022 Financials and Q2 2022 MD&A

The Company has revised and refiled its Q2 2022 Financials and Q2 2022 MD&A. The unaudited condensed interim consolidated financial statements for the three and six months ended June 30, 2022 and 2021, filed on SEDAR on August 15, 2022, has been revised to correct: the date of the Statements of Cash Flows, which erroneously referred to the current and comparative periods disclosed as “December 31, 2022 and 2021” instead of “June 30, 2022 and 2021”; and the financial information presented in the Statements of Cash Flows for the comparative period ended June 30, 2021, all of which was incorrect, except for net (loss) for the period. The Q2 2022 MD&A has been revised to correct commentary related to the Statements of Cash Flows, reflecting changes to the financial information for the 2021 comparative period presented in the revised Q2 2022 Financials, and an erroneous reference to “the three months ended March 31, 2022”, which should refer to the “the six months ended June 30, 2022”. The corrective disclosure was made at the request of the Ontario Securities Commission in connection with a continuous disclosure review.

About Medivolve

Medivolve (NEO: MEDV; OTC: COPRF; FRA: 4NC) is a healthcare technology company that seeks to reinvent the US healthcare system by leveraging a bespoke telehealth platform, a clinical diagnostic network, and a data-driven AI framework to improve patient care.

The Company was born out of the healthcare crisis; to rethink, relearn and ultimately, reimagine a better way for the healthcare system to operate. Our network of retail collection sites play an important role in recovery by giving Americans access to fast, accurate, and inexpensive clinical services when and where they need it. These centers will also play a pivotal role in diagnostic testing, vaccinations, and other point-of-care services. We are building disruptive technologies to make it easier and faster to identify, treat, and prevent medical issues. In doing so, we are working to give patients a holistic and empowered view of their personal health.

Our long-term mission is to address systemic issues in the nation's fragmented, overly complex, and expensive healthcare system. Medivolve's next phase of growth is about pivoting the model and putting the pieces together to build a profitable health-tech company. We are developing a singular, streamlined technology network to provide data-driven physician consultations, clinical diagnostics, and prescription services. Our team is united by a powerful, singular purpose: harnessing the transformative power of technology to create healthier lives.

Underpinned by a bespoke, AI-driven platform, we're developing a system that constantly gets smarter, takes the guesswork out of diagnostics, and flags critical health issues to help physicians, delivering a high level of personalization for each patient.

