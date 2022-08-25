Alexandra Clyde appointed to Sequana Medical Board of Directors

Seasoned medtech leader with more than 30 years’ healthcare experience



Ghent, Belgium – 25 August 2022 – Sequana Medical NV (Euronext Brussels: SEQUA) (the "Company" or "Sequana Medical"), a pioneer in the treatment of drug-resistant fluid overload in liver disease, heart failure and cancer, today announces the appointment of Alexandra Clyde as an independent Non-Executive Director of the Company. Ms. Clyde is a highly experienced global business executive with an exceptional understanding and track record of successfully navigating health economics and reimbursement in the medical device industry. The Company also announces that Erik Amble will step down as a member of the Board of Directors after the board meeting of 7 September 2022, and will continue to attend the meetings as a board observer in a non-voting capacity.

“Alex will be a critical member of our Board as Sequana Medical prepares to expand commercialization of the alfapump,” said Pierre Chauvineau, Chairman of the Board at Sequana Medical. “Her experience from more than 25 years at Medtronic, a global leader in healthcare technology, and her understanding of healthcare systems around the world will prove invaluable as we continue to grow our business and seek to transform the care of liver disease and heart failure. On behalf of the Board, I would also like to thank Erik for his tremendous contributions to the Company and we are pleased to still have him as an observer on the Board.”

Ms. Clyde added: “I believe that both of Sequana Medical’s programs – the alfapump® and DSR® therapy – have the potential to deliver tremendous benefit to patients and the healthcare community. In these two large and growing patient populations, liver disease and heart failure, drug-resistant fluid overload is a significant and burdensome challenge with limited effective treatment options. Sequana Medical is in an exciting position to help these patients and reduce the burden of disease. I look forward to working with the Board and management team to help the Company reach its potential.”

Mr. Amble added: “At this time in the Company’s evolution, it is critically important that the Board brings expertise to help guide the Company’s commercial readiness activities in North America. With Doug and Alex now on the Board, I am confident that the Board is well positioned to guide Sequana Medical as it enters a period of potential exponential growth. It’s been a pleasure to work with Sequana Medical’s Board and management team for more than 15 years and I look forward to continuing my involvement as a Board observer.”

Ms. Clyde is Senior Vice President of Global Health Economics, Policy, and Reimbursement for Medtronic plc. In this role, she leads a global function of more than 300 reimbursement and health economics professionals and provides company-wide leadership on health and payment policy. She is a member of the Duke Margolis Value-Based Payment and Innovative Technology Consortium, the Health Technology Assessment International (HTAi) Policy Forum, and the Advisory Board for the Center for the Evaluation of Value and Risk in Health (CEVR) at the Institute for Clinical Research and Health Policy Studies at Tufts Medical Center. She is a former member of the Health Care Payment Learning and Action Network’s (HCP-LAN) Guiding Committee which is charged by the US Secretary of Health and Human Services with accelerating the health care system’s transition to alternative payment models (APMs) by combining the innovation, power, and reach of the public and private sectors. She has also participated in various Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services (CMS) technical advisory councils as well as other private and public sector initiatives to improve value in health care. Alex graduated from Colgate University with a B.A. in Economics and from Harvard University with a M.S. in Health Policy and Management.

The appointment of Ms. Clyde is subject to the approval of the Board of Directors and will also be submitted for approval to the Company’s next Meeting of Shareholders. Her appointment is effective as of today.

About Sequana Medical

Sequana Medical NV is a pioneer in treating drug-resistant fluid overload, a serious and frequent clinical complication in patients with liver disease, heart failure and cancer. Fluid overload is a well-recognized problem in these growing diseases, causing severe problems for the large number of patients for whom current medicines are no longer effective. These patients can have up to 15 liters of extra fluid in their bodies, causing major medical issues including increased mortality, repeated hospitalizations, severe pain, difficult breathing and restricted mobility that severely impacts daily life.

alfapump® and DSR® are Sequana Medical’s proprietary approaches that work with the body to remove this excess fluid, delivering major clinical and quality of life benefits for patients and reducing costs for healthcare systems. Sequana Medical is listed on Euronext Brussels (Ticker: SEQUA.BR) and headquartered in Ghent, Belgium. For further information, please visit www.sequanamedical.com .

Important Regulatory Disclaimers

The alfapump® system is not currently approved in the United States or Canada. In the United States and Canada, the alfapump system is currently under clinical investigation (POSEIDON Study) and is being studied in adult patients with refractory or recurrent ascites due to cirrhosis. For more information regarding the POSEIDON clinical study see www.poseidonstudy.com. DSR® therapy is still in development and it should be noted that any statements regarding safety and efficacy arise from ongoing pre-clinical and clinical investigations which have yet to be completed. DSR therapy is not currently approved for clinical research in the United States or Canada. There is no link between DSR therapy and ongoing investigations with the alfapump system in Europe, the United States or Canada.

Note: alfapump® is a registered trademark. DSR® and alfapump DSR® are registered trademarks in the Benelux, China, the EU, United Kingdom, and Hong Kong.

Forward-looking statements

This press release may contain predictions, estimates or other information that might be considered forward-looking statements. Such forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance. These forward-looking statements represent the current judgment of Sequana Medical on what the future holds, and are subject to risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially. Sequana Medical expressly disclaims any obligation or undertaking to release any updates or revisions to any forward-looking statements in this press release, except if specifically required to do so by law or regulation. You should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements, which reflect the opinions of Sequana Medical only as of the date of this press release.

