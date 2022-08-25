BLOCWARS Operator Blocverse DAO Announces Acquisition of Swagga Studio to Create Phygital Fashion Metaverse

New York, NY, Aug. 25, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- With BLOCWARS and Swagga Studio joining forces, their respective businesses and resources will be integrated and upgraded as SWAGGA, a phygital metaverse that combines the elements of fashion, amusement, social network and e-commerce, while bridging the gap between Web2 and Web3 for a wider audience globally.

With a novel mission of ushering in the new era of the phygital metaverse, SWAGGA will take advantage of its abundant resources in the fields of famous IPs, fashion, e-commerce and social networking, to build a unique, immersive experience for brands and metaverse residents.

In order to further develop the comprehensive metaverse ecosystem of SWAGGA, a Japan-based company, SWAGGA Innovation Inc. will be established as a service provider to facilitate collaborations between SWAGGA and global IPs, fashion brands and artists from diversified fields.

“We’re very excited about the possibilities that can be created by the combination of the two.” Said Ryo, founder of Blocverse DAO. He mentioned that they would use the resources of IPs and connections in the fashion industry to achieve the mutual goal. “Together, we’ll create a metaverse ecosystem with a way bigger dream.”

About Blocverse DAO

Blocverse DAO is a decentralized autonomous organization that focuses on blockchain technology and services. As the operator of BLOCWARS, a blockchain play-to-earn project, Blocverse DAO has been dedicated to exploring the potential of Web3 and metaverse since its establishment.

About BLOCWARS and Swagga Studio

BLOCWARS is a fashion themed P2E project that provides NFT products and derivational features. With an extended vision of establishing a trendy entertainment brand based on Web3, the project has launched multiple co-branding NFTs with various fashion brands and artists.

Swagga Studio is a fashion entertainment NFT IP creator with the support of well-experienced designers. Swagga Studio had collaborated with BLOCWARS in the initial character design of Onimaru, which was launched by BLOCWARS and is now a popular IP among Web3 users.

Under the previous partnership, BLOCWARS has launched a co-branded NFT collection collaborating with the Japanese fashion festival TGC (Tokyo Girls Collection), and held an offline joint artworks exhibition featuring 31 Japanese artists, which lived up to the hype in Shibuya, Tokyo.

