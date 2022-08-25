Proactive news headlines including Anson Resources, Latrobe Magnesium, Taruga Minerals and Magnis Energy Technologies

Sydney, Aug. 25, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Proactive, provider of real-time news and video interviews on growth companies listed in Australia, has covered the following companies:

Anson Resources Ltd's (ASX:ASN) share prices have surged upon executing a binding memorandum of understanding (MoU) with leading global lithium extraction technology provider Sunresin New Materials Co. Ltd for a long-term strategic and commercial alliance for its Paradox Lithium Project in the US. Click here

Latrobe Magnesium Limited (ASX:LMG) has broadened its skills-based board with the appointment of experienced environmental lawyer and corporate advisor Michelle Blackburn as a non-executive director, effective September 1, 2022. Click here

Taruga Minerals Ltd (ASX:TAR) has completed preparations for a drilling program focused on clay-hosted rare earth elements (REE) at several distinct targets across the wholly-owned Mt Craig Project in South Australia, particularly at the Morgans Creek prospect, where drilling will begin. Click here

Magnis Energy Technologies Ltd (ASX:MNS, OTCQX:MNSEF) said the latest results from its Extra Fast Charging (EFC) battery program show a less than 3% loss of initial cell capacity after about 2,600 cycles. Click here

Polymetals Resources Ltd (ASX:POL) has identified eight high-priority geophysical targets during a recently completed aeromagnetic survey at its Mansala Gold Project in Guinea. Click here

American Rare Earths Ltd (ASX:ARR) has cut the ribbon on a $14 million institutional placement. Click here

Hartshead Resources NL (ASX:HHR) has secured the funding to advance an engineering study and a geotechnical survey as part of an agreement with Shell, while also fast tracking the front-end engineering and design (FEED) stage of phase 1 field development at the Anning and Somerville gas fields. Click here

Critical Resources Ltd (ASX:CRR) is extending drilling at its 100%-owned Mavis Lake Lithium Project in Ontario, Canada, after the current campaign uncovered an abundance of spodumene mineralisation, as it accelerates a maiden JORC-compliant resource. Click here

Taruga Minerals Ltd (ASX:TAR) has snapped up a new copper-gold-rare earth element (REE) project in one of Australia’s most sought-after exploration districts. Click here

Predictive Discovery Ltd (ASX:PDI) has produced several broad, high-grade gold intersections from resource definition drilling at its 4.2-million-ounce Bankan Gold Project, offering an opportunity to add materially to the resource estimate. Click here

SensOre Ltd (ASX:S3N) has welcomed gold results supporting the utility of its machine-learning mining technology, which helps pinpoint targets for further exploration. Click here

MGC Pharmaceuticals Ltd (LSE:MXC, OTC:MGCLF, ASX:MXC) has drawn the final project payment needed to bring its Malta-based phytomedicine manufacturing hub to life. Click here

Perpetual Resources Ltd (ASX:PEC) has completed petrographic and photomicrograph analysis on the flagship Beharra Project’s silica sand, which has continued to demonstrate a low-impurity and high-quality profile suitable for multiple potential end products. Click here

