Ensurge Signs Agreement with First Strategic Partner

SAN JOSE, Calif., August 25, 2022 - Ensurge Micropower (OSE: ENSU, and OTCIQ: ENMPY), a leading provider of solid-state lithium microbatteries for a new generation of wearables and IoT devices today announced the signing of it´s first agreement with a strategic partner as the initial step in our engagement. Ensurge plans to provide the strategic partner, a large multinational consumer devices leader, with samples of its Ensurge microbattery unit cells for evaluation. Ensurge is completing the manufacturing of these unit cell samples now and will ship them by end of next week.

"This is the first step in our strategic partnership initiative aimed at accelerating the adoption and proliferation of Ensurge technology across increasing use cases and volumes," said Kevin Barber, Ensurge Chief Executive Officer. “These engagements are driven by the differentiated core cell performance benefits of Ensurge’s solid state microbattery including energy density, faster charging, high pulse discharge, flexibility and more. These sophisticated technology companies are looking to leverage Ensurge’s core technology while bringing their own advanced technology to together to create unique batteries and solutions that enable next generation devices.” Barber added.

Ensurge is also in discussions with three additional potential strategic partners, with a pipeline of several more, who have interest in utilizing Ensurge solid state lithium battery technology in new formats and applications, that go beyond Ensurge’s current market focus, as well as applying it to existing applications within the billion-unit wearables, hearables and connected sensors markets. These strategic partners are technology companies with a breadth of products and technologies in electronic devices, semiconductors, and batteries. Ensurge expects to explore a range of possible strategic options with the partners including but not limited to licensing of the Ensurge technology, joint development efforts, and equity investment.

For more information about Ensurge's microbattery technology visit the company's website.

About Ensurge Micropower

Ensurge is Energizing Innovation (TM) with the first ultrathin, flexible, reliable, and fundamentally safe solid-state lithium microbattery for the 1-100 milliampere-hour (mAh) class of wearable devices, connected sensors, and beyond. The innovative Ensurge Microbattery enables energy-dense rechargeable products that are ideal for form-factor-constrained applications including hearables (hearing aids and wireless headphones), digital and health wearables, sports and fitness devices, and IoT sensor solutions that use energy harvesting to power everyday things. The company's state-of-the-art manufacturing facility, located in the heart of Silicon Valley, combines patented process technology and materials innovation with the scale of roll-to-roll production methods to bring the advantages of Ensurge technology to established and expanding markets.

This information is subject of the disclosure requirements pursuant to section 5-12 of the Norwegian Securities Trading Act.