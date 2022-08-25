Nexstim Receives an NBS System Order from a Customer in Europe

Press release, Helsinki, 25 August 2022 at 10 AM (EET)

Nexstim Plc (NXTMH:HEX, NXTMS:STO) ("Nexstim" or "Company") has received an NBS 5 System order from a customer in Europe. The customer is a new user of the Nexstim NBS system, acquiring the system to enable future neuroscience projects.

Nexstim’s SmartFocus® nTMS (navigated transcranial magnetic stimulation) technology enables accurate and personalized stimulation, considering the unique shape and conductivity of each patient’s brain. Nexstim’s NBS (Navigated Brain Stimulation) system is used, for example, in planning neurosurgery and in the case of this customer enables neuroscience studies where the stimulation needs to be targeted individually to the brain, reproducing the pulse delivery reliably for diagnosis.

This specific NBS system also includes the software of an NBT® (Navigated Brain Therapy) system, allowing it to also be used for the treatment of major depression and chronic neuropathic pain.

Mikko Karvinen, CEO of Nexstim, comments: “Nexstim has been actively working as a partner in TMS-EEG development. TMS-evoked EEG responses are sensitive to even the smallest shifts in stimulation location. While allowing highly location-specific data to be gathered, this also makes a reliable, precise and accurate navigation solution imperative for TMS-EEG measurements and even more so when studies require repeatability and reproducibility. We are very happy to see that our development work at Nexstim results in enabling new customers to use our world-leading technology in their neuroscience research projects.”

About Nexstim Plc

Nexstim is a Finnish, globally operating growth-oriented medical technology company. Our mission is to enable personalized and effective diagnostics and therapies for challenging brain diseases and disorders.

Nexstim has developed a world-leading non-invasive brain stimulation technology for navigated transcranial magnetic stimulation (nTMS) with highly sophisticated 3D navigation providing accurate and personalized targeting of the TMS to the specific area of the brain.

Nexstim’s Diagnostics Business focuses on commercialization of the Navigated Brain Stimulation (NBS) system. The NBS system is the only FDA cleared and CE marked navigated TMS system for pre-surgical mapping of the speech and motor cortices of the brain.

Nexstim’s Therapy Business markets and sells the Navigated Brain Therapy (NBT®) system, which is FDA cleared for marketing and commercial distribution for the treatment of major depressive disorder (MDD) in the United States. In Europe, the NBT® system is CE marked for the treatment of major depression and chronic neuropathic pain.

Nexstim shares are listed on the Nasdaq First North Growth Market Finland and Nasdaq First North Growth Market Sweden.

