Quantexa chosen by UK government for Big Data and Analytics framework as part of supplier ecosystem

LONDON, Aug. 25, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Today Quantexa, a global leader in helping organizations unify, contextualize, and act on their data for trusted decisions, announced that it has been chosen by the Crown Commercial Service (CCS) to be a supplier for its Big Data and Analytics procurement framework.



The framework will allow government departments and local authorities to choose from a range of best-in-class specialist suppliers to help unlock the value of data and improve public sector services. The framework will cover up to £2bn of potential spending over a four-year period, from 2022 to 2026.

Quantexa will respond to tenders for commercial off-the-shelf (COTS) software specifically for big data and analytics capabilities. The company’s technology will help government services use data from their legacy systems and create a better understanding and single view of citizens, businesses, or organizations across a broad range of use cases including citizen insight, counter fraud, data intelligence and data management.

Vishal Marria, CEO at Quantexa, commented: “We’re proud to be selected by the CCS as a potential vendor for this framework. The National Data Strategy highlighted how essential it is for the government to automate the interrogation of their data more effectively to improve public services.”

He added: “Quantexa’s Contextual Decision Intelligence (CDI) Platform has already been selected by the Cabinet Office to detect fraud in the COVID-19 loan schemes and assist in the fight against financial crime. We look forward to the opportunity to deliver best-in-class entity resolution, graph analytics, scoring and alerting frameworks to other departments and across the public sector to help them use their data at scale to unify their data, manage risk, ensure compliance, and identify opportunities for efficiency.”

Quantexa is a global data and analytics software company pioneering Contextual Decision Intelligence that empowers organizations to make trusted operational decisions by making data meaningful. Using the latest advancements in big data and AI, Quantexa’s platform uncovers hidden risk and new opportunities by providing a contextual, connected view of internal and external data in a single place. It solves major challenges across data management, KYC, customer intelligence, financial crime, risk, fraud, and security, throughout the customer lifecycle.



The Quantexa Contextual Decision Intelligence Platform enhances operational performance with over 90% more accuracy and 60 times faster analytical model resolution than traditional approaches. Founded in 2016, Quantexa now has more than 500 employees and thousands of users working with billions of transactions and data points across the world. The company has offices in London, New York, Boston, Washington DC, Brussels, Toronto, Singapore, Melbourne, and Sydney. For more information, contact Quantexa here or follow us on LinkedIn .

