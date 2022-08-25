English Danish

Company Announcement

25 August 2022

Announcement No. 18

NKT A/S announces expiration date for tender offer regarding securities

Reference is made to NKT A/S’ (the “Issuer”) Company Announcement No. 16 of 22 August 2022, according to which the Issuer, in connection with a possible issue of new EUR denominated green subordinated capital securities with an expected issue size of minimum EUR 100,000,000 (the “New Green Subordinated Capital Securities”), is offering holders of the Issuer’s outstanding EUR 150m Callable Subordinated Capital Securities due 3018 with ISIN code DK0030427661 (the “Securities”) to tender Securities for purchase by the Issuer for cash at a price of 100.160% of the nominal amount (the “Tender Offer”) capped at the total nominal amount of the New Green Subordinated Capital Securities issued and subject to the further terms set forth in the tender information document dated 22 August 2022 (the “Tender Information Document”).

In accordance with the Tender Information Document the Issuer hereby announces that the Tender Offer will expire today on 25 August 2022. This is at the same time as closing of the ongoing book building process of the New Green Subordinated Capital Securities conditional upon a successful completion of the book building process and in accordance with the terms and conditions of the Tender Information Document, unless the Tender Offer is amended, extended, re-opened, withdrawn or terminated at the sole and absolute discretion of the Issuer. The settlement of the Tender Offer is expected to occur on 1 September 2022.

Dealer Managers and Tender Agents:



Danske Bank A/S: +45 3364 8851, liabilitymanagement@danskebank.dk

Nordea Bank Abp: +45 6161 2996, NordeaLiabilityManagement@nordea.com

Nykredit Bank A/S, +45 2530 7720, liabilitymanagement@nykredit.dk

Contact

Investor Relations: Michael Nass Nielsen, Head of Investor Relations, tel: +45 2494 1654

Press: Louise W. Naldal, Head of Group Communications, tel: +45 2982 0022

