Íslandsbanki hf. will be holding an auction on covered bonds on Monday 29 August 2022.

The series ISB CBF 27, ISB CB 27 and ISB CBI 28 will be offered to investors.

Expected settlement date is 5 September 2022.

The auction will be managed by Íslandsbanki’s Fixed Income Sales. Offers shall be submitted by e-mail to vbm@isb.is before 16:00 p.m. on 29 August 2022.