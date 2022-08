Suspension of intra day trading in Denmark with one shareclasses (DKK)

Lysaker, 25 August 2022

The below share class are suspended from the live trading on Nasdaq Copenhagen until further notice due to missing value.

The suspension only affects the below DKK-share class as these are traded intraday on Nasdaq Copenhagen. Share classes and funds by Storebrand Asset Management AS traded at market close in Norway, or any other market, are open for normal trading.

For queries, you may contact Storebrand's Danish branch on +45 33 41 76 53, or Kim.Toftegaard.Andreassen@storebrand.com.

Fund name and share class Symbol ISIN Storebrand Indeks – Nye Markeder A5 STIINM NO0010841570

Regards

Storebrand Asset Management AS

Kim Toftegaard Andreassen, Director, +45 33 41 76 53

Frode Aasen, Product Manager, +47 934 03 934

Christian Garbrandt Olsen, Analyst, +47 468 20 211