BBS-Bioactive Bone Substitutes Plc: Managers’ Transactions – Oili Halonen

BBS-Bioactive Bone Substitutes Plc, Company Announcement, 25 August 2022 11.30 a.m. (CEST)
BBS Bioactive Bone Substitutes Oyj - Managers' Transactions
____________________________________________
Person subject to the notification requirement
Name: Halonen, Oili
Position: Closely associated person
(1):Person Discharging Managerial Responsibilities In Issuer
Name: Halonen, Jarmo
Position: Member of the Board
Issuer: BBS Bioactive Bone Substitutes Oyj
LEI: 743700BYSBP0PCR6N767
Notification type: INITIAL NOTIFICATION
Reference number: 743700BYSBP0PCR6N767_20220824195523_3
____________________________________________
Transaction date: 2022-06-17
Venue not applicable
Instrument type: SHARE
ISIN: FI4000260583
Nature of the transaction: SUBSCRIPTION
Transaction details
(1): Volume: 8,375 Unit price: 1.3 EUR
Aggregated transactions
(1): Volume: 8,375 Volume weighted average price: 1.3 EUR
____________________________________________
Transaction date: 2022-06-20
Venue not applicable
Instrument type: FINANCIAL INSTRUMENT LINKED TO A SHARE OR A DEBT INSTRUMENT
ISIN: FI4000522891
Nature of the transaction: ACCEPTANCE OF A STOCK OPTION
Transaction details
(1): Volume: 546 Unit price:
Aggregated transactions
(1): Volume: 546 Volume weighted average price:
____________________________________________
Transaction date: 2022-06-20
Venue not applicable
Instrument type: FINANCIAL INSTRUMENT LINKED TO A SHARE OR A DEBT INSTRUMENT
ISIN: FI4000522909
Nature of the transaction: ACCEPTANCE OF A STOCK OPTION
Transaction details
(1): Volume: 546 Unit price: EUR
Aggregated transactions
(1): Volume: 546 Volume weighted average price: EUR
For more information:
Ilkka Kangasniemi, CEO,
tel. +35840 7080307, e-mail: ilkka.kangasniemi@bbs-artebone.fi
Liisa Hukka, CFO,
tel. +35840 0611038, e-mail: liisa.hukka@bbs-artebone.fi
Certified Advisor:
Nordic Certified Adviser AB, tel. +46 70 551 67 29, info@certifiedadviser.se
BBS in brief
BBS-Bioactive Bone Substitutes is a health technology company that started operations in 2003. We have developed a new product for the treatment of severe bone fractures and lumber problems. Our goal is to provide a new generation of medical products for the treatment of bone damage in orthopaedic surgery. In the pharmaceutical sector, development and research requires perseverance and courage to develop new things. We have evidence of this for over 20 years. Our activities are characterised by top expertise, innovation and employees who are enthusiastic and committed to their work. The ARTEBONE ® in the final stages of product development, and we are looking for a CE marking that enables commercialisation in the EU. We are a company in Oulu with a pharmaceutical factory permit in Reisjärvi.
BBS-Bioactive Bone Substitutes Oyj:n shares have been listed in Nasdaq First North Growth Market Finland and Nasdaq First North Growth Market Sweden.
More information: www.bbs-artebone.fi