Global Bowel Management Systems Market is projected to be worth US$2.63 Billion by 2031: Visiongain Reports Ltd

Global Bowel Management Systems Market Report Forecast 2021-2031: Market Segment by Product (Irrigation Systems, Colostomy Bags, Neuromodulation Devices, Others), Market Segment by Patient Type {Bacterial Diseases (Adult and Pediatric), Market Segment by End User (Homecare, Hospitals& ASCs, Others)

Global Bowel Management Systems Market Outlook

According to Visiongain analysis, the Global Bowel Management Systems Market was valued at US$1.83 billion in 2020. The global market is expected to reach US$2.22 billion in 2026 from its previous value of US$1.89 billion in 2021. Visiongain further anticipates that the worldwide Bowel Management Systems Market will reach US$2.63 billion in 2031.

Growing Female Population with Fecal Incontinence to Fuel Bowel Management Systems Market Growth Through 2031

Fecal incontinence (FI) is more prevalent in women compared to men owing to damage of anal sphincters during vaginal birth. In addition, the prevalence of FI increases with the age in both males and females. According to an analysis reported by the United States National Health and Nutrition Examination Survey in 2017, the prevalence of fecal incontinence was 0.4% to 18% across the globe. The US prevalence was estimated to be around 2.2%. According to the same study, the prevalence ratio of females to males was 63% vs 37%. Thus, the increasing female population with FI is expected to propel market growth during the forecast period.

COVID-19 Impact Analysis on Bowel Management Systems Market

The COVID-19 pandemic has had a negative influence on the global market for bowel management systems . This pandemic has impeded the manufacture and delivery of bowel management systems as a result of the COVID-19 outbreak, which has resulted in stringent border controls, stock market instability, and country-wide lockdowns. Companies are concerned about the COVID-19 epidemic's supply and demand mismatches. Lockdowns across many nations during the early days of the pandemic have affected the manufacture of bowel management systems. All these changes are having a detrimental impact on the market for bowel management systems, leading industry and regulators to rethink supply chains.

Key Questions Answered by this Report:

What is the current size of the overall global bowel management systems market? How much will this market be worth from 2021 to 2031?

What are the main drivers and restraints that will shape the overall bowel management systems market over the next ten years?

over the next ten years? What are the main segments within the overall bowel management systems market?

How much will each of these segments be worth for the period 2021 to 2031?

How will the composition of the market change during that time, and why?

What factors will affect that industry and market over the next ten years?

What are the largest national markets for the world anti-infective vaccines?

What is their current status and how will they develop over the next ten years?

What are their revenue potentials to 2031?

How will market shares of the leading national markets change by 2031, and which geographical region will lead the market in 2031?

Who are the leading companies and what are their activities, results, developments and prospects?

What are some of the most prominent anti-infective vaccines currently in development?

What are the main trends that will affect the world bowel management systems market between 2021 and 2031?

What are the main strengths, weaknesses, opportunities and threats for the market?

What are the social, technological, economic and political influences that will shape that industry over the next ten years?

How will the global bowel management systems market evolve over the forecasted period, 2021 to 2031?

What will be the main commercial drivers for the market from 2021 to 2031?

How will market shares of prominent national markets change from 2021, and which countries will lead the market in 2031, achieving the highest revenues and fastest growth?

How will that industry evolve between 2021 and 2031, especially in R&D?

Discover sales predictions for the global bowel management systems market and submarkets.

Along with revenue prediction for the overall world market, there are 3 segmentations of the bowel management systems market, with forecasts for 4 Product Types, 2 Patient Type, 3 End User each forecasted at a global, regional, and country level, along with COVID-19 impact recovery pattern analysis for all segments.

Who are the leading players analyzed in the market?

Renew Medical Inc.

Axonics Inc.

B Braun Melsungen

Becton Dickinson and Company

Laborie Inc.

Coloplast Group

Consure Medical

ConvaTec Inc

Qufora A/S

Hollister Incorporated

Respiratory Technology Corporation

Medtronic

Welland Medical Limited

Wellspect HealthCare (Part of Dentsply Sirona Company)

