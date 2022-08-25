Global Finished Wood Products Market Report 2022 - Players Include Builders FirstSource, Masonite International, NCI Building Systems and UFP Industries

Dublin, Aug. 25, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Finished Wood Products Global Market Report 2022, By Type, By Distribution Channel, By Application" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



This report provides strategists, marketers and senior management with the critical information they need to assess the global finished wood products market as it emerges from the COVID-19 shut down.



Major companies in the finished wood products market include LIXIL Group, JELD-WEN Inc., Builders FirstSource, Masonite International Corporation, NCI Building Systems Inc., UFP Industries Inc., Stora Enso Oyj, Cavco Industries Inc., Western Forest Products Inc., and Nature Home Holding Company Limited.



The global finished wood products market is expected to grow from $262.99 billion in 2021 to $287.00 billion in 2022 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 9.1%. The market is expected to grow to $387.41 billion in 2026 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 7.8%.



The finished wood products market consists of sales of finished wood products by entities (organizations, sole traders and partnerships) that produce finished wood products including wood products such as wooden windows and doors, cabinets, kitchenware and wooden mobile homes, and other products.



The main types of finished wood products are millwork, prefabricated home, wood pallets & skids and other finished wood products. Prefabricated homes, usually known as prefabs, are specialized dwelling kinds of prefabricated buildings which are produced off-site in beforehand, typically in standard components that can be readily shipped and installed. The products are distributed through online and offline channels. The different applications include household and commercial applications.



Asia Pacific was the largest region in the finished wood products market in 2021. Western Europe was the second largest in the global finished wood products market. The regions covered in this report are Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East, Africa.



The finished wood products manufacturing market is expected to benefit from steady economic growth forecasted for many developed and developing countries. The International Monetary Fund (IMF) predicts that the global GDP growth will be 3.3% in 2021 and 3.4% in 2021. Recovering commodity prices, after a decline in the historic period is further expected to be a significant factor driving economic growth. The US economy is expected to register stable growth during the forecast period. Additionally, emerging markets are expected to continue to grow slightly faster than the developed markets in the forecast period. Greater economic growth is likely to drive public and private investments, joint ventures, foreign direct investments in the end-user markets, thereby driving the market during forecast period.



Companies in the finished wood products market are using 3D printing to develop light weight structural as well as non-structural wooden products. 3D printing creates a three-dimensional physical object using a digital design. The technology creates three-dimensional objects using models which are constructed using a brown, very fine, granular powder made from wood chips.

3D printing is used to manufacture wooden products with complex geometries quickly at low cost. 3D printing helps in rapid prototyping, increases assembly line efficiency, lowers turnaround time, improves flexibility in design and reduces wastage of materials thus indicating high potential for this technology. For instance, in 2019, ORNL and UMaine 3D printed a large mold used to fabricate yatch using wood flour, cellulose nanofibrils and PLA.



The countries covered in the finished wood products market are Argentina, Australia, Austria, Belgium, Brazil, Canada, Chile, China, Colombia, Czech Republic, Denmark, Egypt, Finland, France, Germany, Hong Kong, India, Indonesia, Ireland, Israel, Italy, Japan, Malaysia, Mexico, Netherlands, New Zealand, Nigeria, Norway, Peru, Philippines, Poland, Portugal, Romania, Russia, Saudi Arabia, Singapore, South Africa, South Korea, Spain, Sweden, Switzerland, Thailand, Turkey, UAE, UK, USA, Venezuela, Vietnam.



https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/2mhsca