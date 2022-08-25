3D Printing for Healthcare Market set to grow at a CAGR of 17.5% By 2031: Visiongain Reports Ltd

Visiongain has published a new report entitled the 3D Printing For Healthcare 2021-2031. It includes profiles of 3D Printing For Healthcare and Forecasts Market Segment by Technology (Stereolithography (SLA), Fused Deposition Modelling (FDM), Selective Laser Sintering (SLS), Vat Photopolymerization, Material Extrusion, Other Technology) Market Segment by Material (Polymers, Metals, Ceramics, Biological Materials/Cells, Other Material) Market Segment by Application (Anatomical Modelling, Surgical Planning, Precision Prosthetics, Permanent Implants, Active & Wearable Devices, Bioprinting/Tissue Fabrication) Market Segment by Manufacturer Type (Device Manufacturers, Contract Manufacturers, Point-of-Care Manufacturers, Other Manufacturer Type) PLUS COVID-19 Impact Analysis and Recovery Pattern Analysis (V-shaped, W-shaped, U-shaped, L-shaped) Profiles of Leading Companies, Region and Country.



The global 3D printing for healthcare market was valued at US$8087 million in 2020 and is projected to grow at a CAGR of 17.5% during the forecast period 2021-2031. The growing use of this technology in many applications such as transplantation, drug delivery, 3D printed organs, and many others in the healthcare industry is one of the key drivers in the global 3D printing in Healthcare Market. The global 3D Printing in Healthcare market is also being driven by rising demand for implant customizations during surgical procedures, as well as rising R&D investments.

Use of 3D printing to fight the Covid-19 pandemic

Covid-19's rapid spread has placed a strain on healthcare systems around the world, with demand for essential medical equipment and supplies increasing. The Covid-19 crisis has prompted major manufacturers, as well as individuals, to promote the development of critical medical equipment for hospitals. 3D Systems, Carbon, and Renishaw have started developing and producing open-source personal protective equipment (PPE) for healthcare workers all over the world.

Our new study is suitable for anyone requiring commercial, in-depth analyses for the global 3D printing for healthcare market, along with detailed segment analysis in the market. Our new study will help you evaluate the overall global and regional market for 3D Printing For Healthcare. Get the financial analysis of the overall market and different segments including technology, material, application, manufacturer type and capture higher market share. We believe that high opportunity remains in this fast-growing 3D printing for healthcare market.

What are the current market drivers?

Metals and Alloy Segment is Expected to Grow with High CAGR in the Forecasted Period

Biocompatibility is important for any 3D-printed device that may be used for an implant or other medical application. Surface chemistry, surface topography, and other parameters that drive biological response to the implanted system must all be met by any material used. The most favored and biocompatible metallic materials for a biomedical implant are titanium alloy and pure titanium. Titanium alloys, such as Ti6Al4V, increase strength and corrosion resistance.

New Technological Advancements drives Adoption of 3D Printing in Healthcare

Technological innovation aids in the development of new 3D-printed products, increasing the demand for 3D printing in the healthcare industry , which is one factor driving the market's growth. Furthermore, the growth of the 3D Printed Medical Devices Market is aided by increased research and development activities, which aid in the development of new treatments for a variety of diseases.

Where are the market opportunities?

Use of 3D Printing In Personalized/ Precision Medicine

Since the implementation of the precision medicine program in the United States in 2015, the individualization of therapeutic services has become increasingly a concern. Innovative preparation technology is 3D printing drug. 3D printing is a highly flexible procedure that can be used to accurately monitor the dosage by defining the pill size or filling percentage to meet individual needs of each patient. In 3D printing, pills of complex structures can be printed to control the releases rate or pills on request can be printed to increase accuracy of dosage.

Streamlined and more efficient R&D processes

The pharmaceutical industry is experiencing a growing R&D crisis, as medicines are failing at ever-later stages. Clinical trials are now using bioprinted tissues and organs to further improve success rates. Researchers may use bioprinting to create completely functioning organs made of human cells to assess the effectiveness of a drug before using in vivo animal or human experiments. This not only eliminates animal suffering, but it also speeds up the entire R&D process.

Revenue forecasts to 2031 for 3D Printing For Healthcare Market, 2021 to 2031 Market, with forecasts for technology, material, application each forecasted at a global and regional level– discover the industry’s prospects, finding the most lucrative places for investments and revenues.

Revenue forecasts to 2031 for 4 regional and 20 key national markets – See forecasts for the 3D Printing For Healthcare Market, 2021 to 2031 market in North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific and LAMEA. Also forecasted is the market in the US, Canada, Mexico, Brazil, Germany, France, UK, Italy, China, India, Japan, and Australia among other prominent economies.

Prospects for established firms and those seeking to enter the market– including company profiles for 20 of the major companies involved in the 3D Printing For Healthcare Market .

Competitive Landscape

The major players operating in the 3D printing for healthcare market are Stratasys Ltd., 3D Systems Corporation, Materialise NV, Renishaw plc, Prodways Group SA, SLM Solutions Group AG, Organovo Holdings, Inc., Proto Labs, Inc., Nano Dimension Ltd, ExOne Co, Ekso Bionics Holdings, Inc., Voxeljet AG, ConforMIS, Inc., Tinkerine Studios Ltd., Cellink AB, Aprecia Pharmaceuticals, EnvisionTEC, Cyfuse Biomedical, Cellbricks, Formlabs, These major players operating in this market have adopted various strategies comprising M&A, investment in R&D, collaborations, partnerships, regional business expansion, and new product launch.

with our newly report title, you are less likely to fall behind in knowledge or miss out on opportunities. See how our work could benefit your research, analyses, and decisions. Visiongain's study is for everybody needing commercial analyses for the 3D printing for healthcare market and leading companies . You will find data, trends, and predictions.

