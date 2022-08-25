bithumbMETA NFT Launchpad Platform Officially Opened

Seoul, South Korea, Aug. 25, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- NAEMO MARKET ALPHA includes a variety of features, ranging from NFT issuance to raffle events. The goal is to offer an "All-in-One Minting Solution." To that end, the first sale of bithumbMETA's own IP NFT NAEMO GENESIS to commemorate the launchpad's launch is now live.

On the 25th, bithumbMETA (CEO Hyunsik Jo), a subsidiary of the domestic virtual asset exchange Bithumb, announced the official launch of 'NAEMO MARKET ALPHA'. It distinguishes itself by offering a comprehensive minting solution, ranging from NFT minting to whitelist (WL) management.

Why is this so important?

Usually, the creators that wanted to publish their NFT projects had difficulties with directly selecting and managing WL targets using external programs. NAEMO MARKET ALPHA, on the other hand, supports the system within the platform, creating an environment that easily supports NFT minting and WL management.

In order to further enhance user experience, the convenient and efficient launchpad service is available to both NFT creators and those looking to participate and purchase the project. Customers can therefore seamlessly participate in any NFT raffle event they want at NAEMO MARKET ALPHA without having to move to other platforms, and if they win, they can easily participate in NFT minting.

Furthermore, bithumbMETA intends to sell its own IP-based NFT 'NAEMO GENESIS' via the recently launched NAEMO MARKET ALPHA. Following that, bithumbMETA intends to maintain business relationships with reputable corporations and significant NFT projects that can create synergy within the NFT industry.

About NAMEO MARKET ALPHA

NAEMO MARKET ALPHA was developed in collaboration with LG CNS’ 'Cloud Application Build Center' and 'Cloud Native Launch Center’ teams specializing in application modernization (AM), project management, and developing on the blockchain.

"The new concept metaverse space that bithumbMETA pursues is a Web 3.0 ecosystem where NFTs can be freely traded and users can form a community," said Hyunsik Jo, CEO of bithumbMETA. The team will also speed up the development of the NFT Market Place and metaverse, beginning with their own IP brand, NAEMO CLUB.

Company details:



CEO name: Hyunsik Jo

E-mail: biz@bithumbmeta.io

Phone: +82 02-6956-6272

Company: bithumbMETA

Location : Seoul, South Korea

