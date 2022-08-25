Vaccines Global Market Report 2022: Government Support for Biologic Development Towards Targeted Treatments Fueling Future Growth

Dublin, Aug. 25, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Vaccines Global Market Report 2022, By Type, Technology, Route of Administration, Valance, Distribution Channel" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The global vaccines market is expected to grow from $92.70 billion in 2021 to $105.20 billion in 2022 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 13.5%. The growth is mainly due to the outbreak of COVID-19 that has led to deferment of immunocompromised treatments. The market is expected to reach $163.89 billion in 2026 at a CAGR of 11.7%.
North America was the largest region in the vaccine market in 2021. Middle East is expected to be the fastest growing region in the forecast period. The regions covered in this report are Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East and Africa.
Rising awareness on immunization and vaccination benefits in emerging markets is consistently driving the global vaccines market growth. World Health Organization (WHO) is taking initiatives to increase awareness of immunization through global vaccine action plan (GVAP) and global Immunization vision and strategy (GIVS). They aim to strengthen routine immunization, control morbidity and mortality from vaccine preventable diseases and help countries to immunize more people with a greater range of vaccines.
The vaccines market growth is limited due to severe shortage of skilled healthcare professionals for developing biologics drugs which requires specialized skillsets. These skillsets are limited to some research organizations and medical equipment companies in the USA and Europe, this is expected to be a major restraint on the market.
According to a study conducted by the consulting firm Mercer, the United States will face significant healthcare worker shortages in the coming decade. The firm predicts a shortage of more than 400,000 home health aides and 29,400 nurse practitioners by 2025 . This shortage also led to rise in competition and salaries for the limited talent pool available for biologics talent, thereby further limiting growth of the market.
The Food and Drug Administration (FDA) is the National Regulatory Authority (NRA) in the United States responsible for assuring quality, safety, and effectiveness of all vaccines for human use. Center for Biologics Evaluation and Research (CBER) within the US FDA is responsible for regulating vaccines market. Governments across the world are encouraging the research and development of biologics in order to develop more targeted therapies and vaccines for various diseases.
In May 2014, the US's FDA announced a fast-track initiative to review its drugs and biologics policy to speed the availability of therapies to patients with serious conditions, orphan drugs for rare disease, while preserving the safety and efficacy standards. In 2016, FDA also removed a rule (Section 610.21 of the FDA code) which specified minimal potency limits for certain antibodies and antigens. In addition, FDA is also updating regulations (Section 610.53 of FDA code) regarding storage periods and storage conditions for biologics.
Scope
Markets Covered:1) By Type: Single Antigen Vaccines; Combination Vaccines; Pediatric Vaccines; Adult Vaccines; Therapeutic Vaccines; Preventive Vaccines
2) By Technology: Conjugate Vaccines; Inactivated and Subunit Vaccines; Live Attenuated Vaccines; Recombinant Vaccines; Toxoid Vaccines
3) By Route of Administration: Intramuscular (IM); Subcutaneous (SC); Oral; Others
4) By Valance: Monovalent; Multivalent
5) By Distribution Channel: Institutional Sale; Hospital Pharmacies; Retail Pharmacies
Key Topics Covered:
1. Executive Summary
2. Vaccines Market Characteristics
3. Vaccines Market Trends And Strategies
4. Impact Of COVID-19 On Vaccines
5. Vaccines Market Size And Growth
6. Vaccines Market Segmentation
7. Vaccines Market Regional And Country Analysis
8. Asia-Pacific Vaccines Market
9. China Vaccines Market
10. India Vaccines Market
11. Japan Vaccines Market
12. Australia Vaccines Market
13. Indonesia Vaccines Market
14. South Korea Vaccines Market
15. Western Europe Vaccines Market
16. UK Vaccines Market
17. Germany Vaccines Market
18. France Vaccines Market
19. Eastern Europe Vaccines Market
20. Russia Vaccines Market
21. North America Vaccines Market
22. USA Vaccines Market
23. South America Vaccines Market
24. Brazil Vaccines Market
25. Middle East Vaccines Market
26. Africa Vaccines Market
27. Vaccines Market Competitive Landscape And Company Profiles
28. Vaccines Pipeline Analysis
29. Key Mergers And Acquisitions In The Vaccines Market
30. Vaccines Market Future Outlook and Potential Analysis
31. Appendix
Companies Mentioned
- AstraZeneca
- Emergent Biosolutions
- Glaxosmithkline
- Merck
- Pfizer
- Sanofi Pasteur
- Abbott
- Astellas Pharma
- Bavarian Nordic
- CSL Limited
- Daiichi Sankyo Company
- Johnson & Johnson
- Mitsubishi Tanabe Pharma Corporation
- Serum Institute of India
- Takeda Pharmaceutical Co. Ltd.
- Biological E Limited
- BiondVax Pharmaceuticals Ltd.
- Bristol-Myers Squibb
- Inovio Pharmaceuticals Inc.
- Madison Vaccines Incorporated
- NOVARTIS AG
- Novavax Inc.
- Panacea Biotec
- Sinovac Biotech Ltd.
- Valneva SE
- VBI Vaccine Inc.
