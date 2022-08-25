Global Dermal Fillers Market to Grow Substantially at 9.2% CAGR from 2022 to 2028 – Vantage Market Research

WASHINGTON, Aug. 25, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Vantage Market Research’s recent analysis of the Global Dermal Fillers Market finds that the increasing need for minimally invasive cosmetic procedures is expediting market growth. In addition, increasing awareness & the need for aesthetic beauty and launching new products are anticipated to augment the Global Dermal Fillers Market expansion during the forecast period.



The Global Dermal Fillers Market revenue is expected to reach a value USD 7.9 Billion in 2028.

The Global Market revenue was valued at USD 4.7 Billion in 2021 and is expected to grow to exhibit a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 9.2% during the forecast period; states Vantage Market Research, in a report, titled “Dermal Fillers Market Size, Share & Trends Analysis Report by Product (Biodegradable, Non-Biodegradable), by Material type (Hyaluronic Acid (HA), Calcium Hydroxylapatite (CaHA), Poly-L-Lactic Acid, Polymethyl-Methacrylate Microspheres (PMMA), by Application (Facial Line Correction, Face Lift, Lip Enhancement), by End-use (Dermatology Clinics, Hospitals, Others), by Region (North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, Middle East & Africa) - Global Industry Assessment (2016 - 2021) & Forecast (2022 - 2028)”.

Key Industry Findings & Insights from the report:

The global Dermal Fillers Market was valued USD 4.7 Billion in 2021 and is all set to surpass USD 7.9 Billion by 2028, exhibiting a CAGR of 9.2% during the forecast period 2022-2028.

In terms of revenue, the application segment held the largest revenue share of in 2021 and is estimated to maintain its dominance for the forecast period.

In terms of revenue, the product segment held the second largest market share of in 2021 and is estimated to grow rapidly during the forecast period.

The growth can be attributed to rapid urbanization, technological advancement, an increase in investment by developing countries.

North America captured the lion share in 2021 and is projected to retain its position over the forecast period. This can be attributed to the existence of a significant number of Dermal Fillers industry companies and the high adoption rate owing to government measures that stimulate this industry in this region. The growth is primarily due to the increasing collaborations.



Market Dynamics :

Driver:

Rising Preference in Favor of Minimally Invasive Cosmetic Methods to Drive the Market Growth

The adoption of minimally invasive procedures has been growing across the globe lately. The minimally invasive surgery provides numerous benefits to patients, such as fewer incisions, quicker recovery times, and less pain and scarring. As a result, many minimally invasive dermatological methods are being advanced for facial rejuvenation. First, the injectable Dermal Fillers Market is injected into the upper dermis layers to treat the superficial fine wrinkles or subcutaneous space for facial volume growth. Then, Dermal Fillers Market are placed slowly and steadily, filling central folds, which leads to the natural, long-lasting result. Moreover, age also plays an essential part in defining the specific requirements of medical esthetic methods, where adults often ask for minimally invasive procedures. In addition, the population aged between 35-55 chooses minimally invasive aesthetic techniques over surgery.

A surge in Need for Dermal Fillers Market Procedures and Growing R&D Inventiveness to Stimulate Market Growth

The high demand for Dermal Fillers Market worldwide is a significant factor propelling the global Dermal Fillers Market development. In addition, there is a rise in research and development initiatives in the Dermal Fillers Market business, along with the latest regulatory approvals specified. As a result, this positively influences the Dermal Fillers Market industry. Also, the high proportion of the grown-up population and the growing pattern of early aging because of environmental conditions like pollution is accountable for the market growth.

Furthermore, the Dermal Fillers Market industry has promising growth during the forecast period due to its less painful technique to treat different problems regarding the facial skin, less scarring and need for more minor cuts, lesser pain, and low rate of ailment that happen post-surgery. Similarly, expanding elderly population has also resulted in a surge in demand for anti-aging treatment. Besides, this treatment is helpful in the rejuvenation of skin and restoring lost collagen from the body. Also, the rise in non-surgical technologies and the latest treatment options have made aesthetics easier to get to wide-ranging patients. Therefore, the Dermal Fillers Market is not restricted only to the facial skin methods, but it comprises the treatment that involves aesthetically transforming body parts.

Segment Analysis:

Product Biodegradable Non-Biodegradable

Material Type Hyaluronic Acid Calcium Hydroxylapatite Poly-L-Lactic Acid Polymethyl-Methacrylate Microspheres Other Material Types

Application Facial Line Correction Face Lift Lip Enhancement Other Applications

End-Use Dermatology Clinics Hospitals Other End Uses

Region North America Europe Asia Pacific Latin America Middle East & Africa



The report on Dermal Fillers Market highlights:

Assessment of the market

Premium Insights

Competitive Landscape

Historic Data, Estimates, and Forecast

Company Profiles

Global and Regional Dynamics

Regional Analysis :

North America Leading the Global Dermal Fillers Market

In terms of region, North America dominated the Global Dermal Fillers Market in and will continue its dominance throughout the forecast period. This is because of the high disposable income of people and the growing usage of fillers in this region. In addition, the stringent rules & regulations related to new products will likely fuel regional market growth. Moreover, the rising adoption of facial procedures with injectables, the mounting population that spends on aesthetic procedures, and the increase in product availability with the expanding approvals by the U.S. FDA are other vital factors that will probably drive the Dermal Fillers Market industry in the region during the forecast timeframe.

List of Prominent Players in Dermal Fillers Market:

AbbVie Inc. (Allergan)

Merz Pharma GmbH & Co. KGaA.

Galderma S.A

Croma Pharma GmbH.

Cytophil Inc.

Huons Global Co. Ltd. (Humedix)

Prollenium Medical Technologies

Shanghai Bioha Technology Co. Ltd

Sinclair Pharma

Teoxane Laboratories

Zhejiang Jingjia Medical Technology Co. Ltd.



Browse market data Tables and Figures spread through 144 Pages and in-depth TOC on "Dermal Fillers Market Size, Share & Trends Analysis Report by Product (Biodegradable, Non-Biodegradable), by Material type (Hyaluronic Acid (HA), Calcium Hydroxylapatite (CaHA), Poly-L-Lactic Acid, Polymethyl-Methacrylate Microspheres (PMMA)), by Application (Facial Line Correction, Face Lift, Lip Enhancement), by End-use (Dermatology Clinics, Hospitals, Others), by Region (North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, Middle East & Africa) - Global Industry Assessment (2016 - 2021) & Forecast (2022 - 2028)".

Recent Developments:

February 2021: Coll Plant Biotechnologies with Allergan Aesthetics, an AbbVie Company, announced entering the global exclusive development and commercialization agreement for dermal & soft tissue filler products. Coll Plant has granted Allergan Aesthetics worldwide exclusivity to use its plant-derived recombinant human collagen (rhCollagen) with Allergan Aesthetics' proprietary technologies for the manufacture and commercialization of dermal & soft tissue fillers.

January 2021: Merz Aesthetics, the world’s largest committed medical aesthetics industry, and Candela Corporation, the leading global medical aesthetic device business, introduced a commercial collaboration to create an extensive medical aesthetics portfolio worldwide. In addition, this will help the companies to expand their device, injectable, and skincare portfolios worldwide, offering customers easy access to complete offerings for products & support services.

Key Questions Answered in The Report:

Which region will show the fastest and highest growth in the near future?

Which are the top five players and their weakness and strength of the Market?

What will be the future innovation in the upcoming six years?

Which application and product will lead the largest share of the Market?

What are the growth drivers, restraints and challenges of the industry?

What will be the CAGR and size of the Dermal Fillers Market for the base year and forecast period?

This market titled “Dermal Fillers Market” will cover exclusive information in terms of Regional Analysis, Forecast, and Quantitative Data – Units, Key Market Trends, and various others as mentioned below:

Parameter Details Market Size Provided for Years 2016-2028 Base Year 2021 Historic Years 2016-2020 Forecast Years 2022-2028 Segments Covered

• Product

• Biodegradable

• Non-Biodegradable



• Material Type

• Hyaluronic Acid

• Calcium Hydroxylapatite

• Poly-L-Lactic Acid

• Polymethyl-Methacrylate Microspheres

• Other Material Types



• Application

• Facial Line Correction

• Face Lift

• Lip Enhancement

• Other Applications



• End-Use

• Dermatology Clinics

• Hospitals

• Other End Uses



• Region

• North America

• Europe

• Asia Pacific

• Latin America

• Middle East & Africa



Region & Counties Covered

• North America

• U.S.

• Canada

• Mexico



• Europe

• U.K

• France

• Germany

• Italy

• Spain

• Rest Of Europe



• Asia Pacific

• China

• Japan

• India

• South Korea

• South East Asia

• Rest Of Asia Pacific



• Latin America

• Brazil

• Argentina

• Rest Of Latin America



• Middle East & Africa

• GCC countries

• South Africa

• Rest Of Middle East & Africa



Companies Covered

• AbbVie Inc. (Allergan)



• Merz Pharma GmbH & Co. KGaA.



• Galderma S.A



• Croma Pharma GmbH.



• Cytophil Inc.



• Huons Global Co. Ltd. (Humedix)



• Prollenium Medical Technologies



• Shanghai Bioha Technology Co. Ltd



• Sinclair Pharma



• Teoxane Laboratories



• Zhejiang Jingjia Medical Technology Co. Ltd.



Report Coverage Market growth drivers, restraints, opportunities, Porter’s five forces analysis, PEST analysis, value chain analysis, regulatory landscape, technology landscape, patent analysis, market attractiveness analysis by segments and North America, company market share analysis, and COVID-19 impact analysis

Customization of the Report:

The report can be customized as per client needs or requirements. For any queries, you can contact us on sales@vantagemarketresearch.com or +1 (202) 380-9727. Our sales executives will be happy to understand your needs and provide you with the most suitable reports.

