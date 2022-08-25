Air Cushions Made from 100 Percent Recycled Material

Cincinnati, Aug. 25, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The protective packaging specialist Storopack launches a new air pillow film that is produced from 100 percent recycled material. Storopack is a pioneer in the production of a 100 percent recycled film with a mixture of post-consumer and post-industrial waste. AIRplus® 100% Recycled offers the same outstanding and resistant protective properties as conventional air pillows. This solution is thus ideal for companies that value high-quality protective packaging to keep their own products safe as well as sustainability. The lower material use of air pillows compared to other materials can also save costs. AIRplus® 100% Recycled is recyclable and should be added to the recycling loop after use.

The result is 16 percent less greenhouse gas emissions during production compared to air pillow films made from virgin material. Due to the light weight of air pillows CO2 emissions are also reduced in the entire logistics chain compared to alternative materials. The use of recycling material also saves fossil resources.

Storopack Commits to Improving the Circular Economy

With AIRplus® 100% Recycled, Storopack is expanding its product portfolio of flexible protective packaging made from 100 percent recycled material. In addition to the new air pillow film, numerous PAPERplus® paper cushions and the PELASPAN® packaging chips are made entirely from recycled raw materials. Many other products already contain a significant percentage of recycled or renewable material.

“AIRplus® 100% Recycled perfectly fits into our sustainability strategy. It helps us to achieve our sustainability goal, to manufacture at least 50 percent of our internally produced protective packaging from recycled or renewable raw materials by the year 2025. We’re therefore always working on improving the recycling infrastructure and the overall production process,” says Vicentina Pereira, Product Manager for AIR & Loose Fill at Storopack. With its activities in the Alliance to End Plastic Waste and the CEFLEX initiative, Storopack is also committed to improving the global circular economy.

About Storopack

Founded as Johannes Reichenecker leather tannery in 1874, since 1959 Storopack Hans Reichenecker GmbH based in Metzingen, Germany, is a specialist for protective packaging. The globally active company produces and supplies made-to-measure and flexible protective packaging for various areas of industry. Storopack is present with own production locations and branch offices in Europe, North America, South America, Asia and Australia. 2,490 employees work for Storopack worldwide. In the year 2021 Storopack generated sales of 564 million Euros. Storopack products are available in more than 50 countries. Further information on www.storopack.com

